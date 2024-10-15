Creating a Bright Present: COAF Expands Educational and Family Support Programs With SMART Campus In Armavir

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan during his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony of the COAF Armavir SMART Center and opening of the Youredjian Child and Family Center in Myasnikyan, Armavir. Philanthropist and major COAF donors Jack and Zarig Youredjian and the Governor of Armavir David Khudatyan cut the ceremonial ribbon marking the opening of the Youredjian Child and Family Center in Myasnikyan, Armavir. The COAF SMART Youredjian Child and Family Center and its playground and recreation area in the name of the Youredjian family foundation called “Love In Action”, in Myasnikyan, Armavir.

Children of Armenia Fund celebrated the groundbreaking of its second SMART Center in Armenia and the grand opening of the its fourth Child & Family Center.

These centers are remarkable in terms of their fundamental long-term significance...equipping [children] them with knowledge, as well as offering opportunities for parents and adults.” — Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia

ARMAVIR, ARMENIA, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 30, in the village of Myasnikyan, the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) held an event to celebrate the groundbreaking of its second SMART Center in Armenia, and the grand opening of the Youredjian Child and Family Center (CFC). These centers will sit within a new SMART Campus, which will offer a cluster of vital services for the region of Armavir.Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the event, joined by a distinguished group of officials, including Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, Governor of Armavir David Khudatyan, as well as representatives from the Government of Armenia and the National Assembly. Also present were COAF Founder Dr. Garo Armen, Executive Director Liana Ghaltaghchyan, and community leaders from Myasnikyan and neighboring villages.Holding to its 20-year mission of community development, the Children of Armenia Fund continues to expand access to quality services for rural residents. The upcoming SMART Center will offer children and youth opportunities for free non-formal education. The newly opened Youredjian Child and Family Center will provide locals with comprehensive developmental services, such as speech therapy, psychological support, and access to social workers.The event began with official speeches, followed by the groundbreaking ceremony for the COAF SMART Center in Armavir. After welcoming attendees on behalf of the Children of Armenia Fund, COAF’s Executive Director Liana Ghaltaghchyan stated, “We have taken on the commitment to transform this space into an innovative center for community development, equipped with infrastructure that will provide accessible and quality services for the region. In the coming years, at least several billion drams will be invested here.”COAF Founder and Chairman Dr. Garo Armen, in keeping with Liana’s remarks, emphasized, “COAF was created with a specific purpose, which is to inspire hope in future generations. That hope has now grown into something much larger, the growth of which is becoming more and more uncontrollable by the day, in the best sense of the word.”Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, touched on the importance of the SMART Centers during his speech, noting, 'These centers are remarkable in terms of their fundamental long-term significance, as they primarily focus on children as their beneficiaries, equipping them with knowledge, as well as offering opportunities for parents and adults, which is equally valuable. This model has already proven itself, and I want to thank COAF and the Youredjian family for this initiative.”The SMART Center groundbreaking was shortly followed by the opening ceremony of the Youredjian Child and Family Center, and guests were given a tour of the facilities. The center is named after its benefactor, Jack Youredjian, an Armenian-American philanthropist and a long-time friend of COAF. Speaking next to the CFC that now bears his name, Mr. Youredjian said, “Today is a special day for me and my family. I believe that every child deserves the opportunity to dream, learn, and unlock their full potential, just as every parent deserves to receive support in shaping their child’s bright future.”

COAF Expands Educational and Family Support Programs In Armavir

