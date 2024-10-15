Forum on ‘one country, two systems’ policy to be held at UM next week

MACAU, October 15 - In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, the University of Macau (UM) and the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau of the Macao SAR will jointly hold a forum on the ‘one country, two systems’ policy on 21 and 22 October. The aim of the forum is to review the successful implementation of the ‘one country, two systems’ policy in Macao and to explore the future development of the city.

The forum will bring together distinguished scholars, political figures, and experts from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao, who will deliver keynote speeches on Macao’s political, economic, and socio-cultural development, and engage in discussions on economic diversification, the development of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and Macao’s integration into national development. Key topics will include ‘Successful implementation of “one country, two systems” with Macao characteristics’, ‘Macao’s political development’, ‘Macao’s social and cultural progress’, ‘Economic diversification in Macao’, ‘Strategies for economic diversification in Macao’, ‘Prospects for the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin’, and ‘Macao’s better integration into national development. The forum will also feature interactive sessions to allow attendees to share their ideas.

The forum will be conducted in Mandarin. It will be held at the Ho Yin Conference Hall (N6-G010) at UM on 21 October (Monday), from 9:30am to 5:10pm, and on 22 October (Tuesday), from 9:00am to 12:15pm. To register, please visit https://go.um.edu.mo/lglftzn0. For enquiries, please contact the Faculty of Social Sciences at UM by phone at +853 8822 8976 during office hours or by email at fss.enquiry@um.edu.mo.