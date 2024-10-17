APPLE & BEARS Unveils "Marrakesh" – A New Natural Skincare Line Inspired by Morocco

Marrakesh Collection

Luxury with environmental care” — Kay Butt

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- APPLE & BEARS , a renowned producer of natural skincare in the United Kingdom, is excited to introduce its latest collection: The Marrakesh Collection . This luxurious line of natural body washes and lotions is eco-consciously packaged and inspired by the captivating beauty of Morocco.The Marrakesh Collection: Crafted with natural ingredients and oils, the collection features a unique blend of natural fragrances designed to be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of gender. The carefully curated aromas evoke the exotic essence of Morocco.Natural Ingredients: APPLE & BEARS is committed to using plant-based, natural ingredients in all its formulations, ensuring safe and effective skincare for all skin types.Eco-Friendly Packaging: The Marrakesh Collection is packaged in sustainable, reusable PET bottles that are 100% recyclable. The gift sets come in biodegradable eco-cotton bags, reducing the need for cardboard and plastic, staying true to the company’s dedication to environmental responsibility.Cruelty-Free and Vegan: As part of APPLE & BEARS' founding principles, no animal-derived ingredients are used in their products. All items in the Marrakesh Collection are certified by the Vegetarian Society and are cruelty-free.A Message from the Founders: Kay Butt, Co-Founder of APPLE & BEARS, shared, "We are excited to launch our new Marrakesh Collection. Inspired by global beauty traditions, from our California range to this latest line inspired by Morocco, we focus on sustainability, eco-friendly packaging, and ingredients that enhance skin health. It’s part of our ongoing mission to combine luxury with environmental care."

