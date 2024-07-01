APPLE & BEARS Announces Collaboration with St Pancras Inn and Kings Cross Express Hotel

APPLE & BEARS Elevating Hospitality

Welcome to Apple & Bears, where excellence meets the extraordinary in serving the unique needs of the trade and leisure industry.

APPLE & BEARS Elevating Hospitality” — Kay Butt

WRAYSBURY, STAINES UPON THAMES, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- APPLE & BEARS , a leader in premium skincare, announces its collaboration with St Pancras Inn and Kings Cross Express Hotel. Guests at these hotels will now have the opportunity to experience APPLE & BEARS' natural skincare products during their stay.This partnership underscores APPLE & BEARS' commitment to quality and sustainability. Each product in the APPLE & BEARS line is crafted from natural extracts and oils, reflecting the brand's dedication to ethical and environmentally sustainable practices. This collaboration highlights several key features that define APPLE & BEARS' brand ethos:Certified Cruelty-Free:APPLE & BEARS ensures that none of its products involve animal testing, aligning with the brand's ethical principles. This certification guarantees that all products are developed and manufactured without harming animals, resonating with consumers who prioritize cruelty-free options in their beauty and skincare routines.Vegetarian Society Approved:Endorsed by the Vegetarian Society, APPLE & BEARS products meet stringent criteria, ensuring they are suitable for vegans and deliver a cruelty-free, plant-based skincare experience. This approval reflects the brand's commitment to providing products that adhere to high ethical standards and cater to the growing demand for vegan skincare solutions.Environmentally Sustainable:Sustainability lies at the core of APPLE & BEARS' values. The company is devoted to environmentally sustainable production practices, promoting responsible beauty. This includes using eco-friendly packaging, sourcing ingredients responsibly, and minimizing the environmental footprint throughout the production process. By prioritizing sustainability, APPLE & BEARS aims to contribute positively to the planet while delivering high-quality skincare products.Crafted in England:Each APPLE & BEARS product is a testament to English craftsmanship, demonstrating the brand's dedication to local production and stringent quality control. By producing their products in England, APPLE & BEARS supports local economies and ensures that each item meets the highest standards of quality. This commitment to local production also reduces carbon emissions associated with long-distance shipping, further supporting the brand's sustainability goals.Genderless Skincare:Embracing inclusivity, APPLE & BEARS offers a genderless skincare range, ensuring individuals of all genders can benefit from their products. This approach reflects a modern understanding of skincare needs, recognizing that quality skincare is universal and should be accessible to everyone, regardless of gender. The genderless range caters to a diverse customer base, promoting inclusivity and equality in beauty and skincare."We are pleased to partner with St Pancras Inn Hotel and Kings Cross Express Hotel to provide their guests with the experience of APPLE & BEARS skincare products," expressed Kay Butt, CEO & Co-founder of APPLE & BEARS. "Our collaboration with these esteemed hotels allows us to reach a wider audience and offer travelers the chance to experience the benefits of our natural, ethically-produced skincare products during their stay."Guests at St Pancras Inn and Kings Cross Express Hotel will find a selection of APPLE & BEARS products in their rooms, including body washes, lotions, and shampoos and conditioners. These products, known for their high-quality ingredients and ethical production methods, will enhance the guests' stay, providing a touch of luxury and wellness.About APPLE & BEARS:APPLE & BEARS is a family-owned company that specializes in premium skincare products made from natural ingredients. The company was founded on the principles of quality, sustainability, and ethical production. Each product is carefully formulated to provide effective skincare solutions while being gentle on the skin and the environment. APPLE & BEARS' product range includes body washes, lotions, shampoos, and conditioners, all designed to deliver a luxurious and beneficial skincare experience.Commitment to Ethical Practices:At APPLE & BEARS, ethical practices are paramount. The company is dedicated to maintaining transparency in its production processes, ensuring that all products are cruelty-free, vegan, and environmentally sustainable. APPLE & BEARS believes in the importance of giving back to the community and the planet, which is why a portion of the company's profits is donated to various charitable organizations focused on environmental conservation and animal welfare.Experience the Luxury of APPLE & BEARS:For more information about APPLE & BEARS' premium skincare products and their steadfast commitment to ethical practices, please visit Leisuretrade.com . Discover the full range of products and learn more about the brand's mission to provide high-quality, sustainable skincare solutions.Guests and potential customers are encouraged to explore APPLE & BEARS' extensive product range and to learn more about the company's commitment to ethical and sustainable practices. By choosing APPLE & BEARS, consumers are not only investing in high-quality skincare but also supporting a brand that prioritizes the well-being of animals, the environment, and local communities.Contact:Kay ButtCEO & Co-founderAPPLE & BEARSNote: This press release is issued by APPLE & BEARS. For media inquiries or further information, please contact the company directly.This revision brings the word count closer to 700 words, ensuring a more detailed and comprehensive press release.

APPLE & BEARS Elevating Hospitality