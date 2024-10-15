The President of the Republic of Cyprus met with the Prime Minister of the UK, in London
(Scroll down for English)
Ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας συναντήθηκε με τον Πρωθυπουργό του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου, στο Λονδίνο
Ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας κ. Νίκος Χριστοδουλίδης είχε σήμερα συνάντηση με τον Πρωθυπουργό του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου κ. Keir Starmer, στην Downing Street, στο Λονδίνο.
Η συνάντηση, η οποία πραγματοποιήθηκε κατόπιν πρόσκλησης του Βρετανού Πρωθυπουργού, είναι η πρώτη διμερής συνάντηση των δύο ηγετών, μετά την ανάδειξη του κ. Starmer στον πρωθυπουργικό θώκο.
Οι σχέσεις μεταξύ Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας και Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου και οι τρόποι περαιτέρω ενίσχυσής τους, περιφερειακά ζητήματα και ιδιαίτερα οι εξελίξεις στη Μέση Ανατολή ήταν τα θέματα που κυριάρχησαν στη συζήτηση των κ.κ. Χριστοδουλίδη και Starmer.
Ειδικότερα, αναδείχθηκε η σημαντική συμβολή της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας στην παροχή ανθρωπιστικής βοήθειας στον άμαχο πληθυσμό στη Γάζα τόσο μέσω της πρωτοβουλίας του θαλάσσιου διαδρόμου «Αμάλθεια» όσο και μέσω του Σχεδίου «Εστία», για την υλοποίηση των οποίων ο συντονισμός Κύπρου-Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου υπήρξε καθοριστικός.
Ο Πρόεδρος Χριστοδουλίδης ενημέρωσε επίσης τον κ. Starmer για τις διεργασίες της Συνόδου Κορυφής των MED9 που διεξήχθη στην Κύπρο, στις 11 Οκτωβρίου 2024, με τη συμμετοχή και του Βασιλιά της Ιορδανίας και της Προέδρου της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής, κατά την οποία συζητήθηκαν εκτενώς η κατάσταση στη Μέση Ανατολή, καθώς και οι ενέργειες που μπορούν να γίνουν προς αποκλιμάκωση της κρίσης.
Κατά τη συνάντηση, ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας είχε επίσης την ευκαιρία να συζητήσει με τον Πρωθυπουργό του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου τις τελευταίες εξελίξεις στο Κυπριακό, ενόψει της τριμερούς συνάντησης με τον ηγέτη της τουρκοκυπριακής κοινότητας κ. Ersin Tatar και τον Γενικό Γραμματέα (ΓΓ) του Οργανισμού Ηνωμένων Εθνών (ΟΗΕ) κ. António Guterres, στις 15 Οκτωβρίου 2024 στην έδρα των Ηνωμένων Εθνών.
Συγκεκριμένα, ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας ενημέρωσε τον Βρετανό Πρωθυπουργό για τις πρωτοβουλίες που έχουν ληφθεί από πλευράς Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας, από την ημέρα ανάληψης των καθηκόντων της παρούσας διακυβέρνησης, με στόχο την επανέναρξη των διαπραγματεύσεων, καθώς και για τα απορρέοντα της συνάντησης που είχε ο κ. Χριστοδουλίδης με τον ΓΓ στο πλαίσιο της Γενικής Συνέλευσης του ΟΗΕ.
Καλωσορίζοντας τον Πρόεδρο Χριστοδουλίδη, ο Βρετανός Πρωθυπουργός προέβη στην ακόλουθη δήλωση: «Είναι τιμή μου να σας καλωσορίζω εδώ. Αποτελεί μια εξαιρετική ευκαιρία να συζητήσουμε θέματα αμοιβαίου ενδιαφέροντος, της μακράς και πολύ σημαντικής ιστορίας μεταξύ των χωρών μας, τόσο σε επίπεδο διακρατικών σχέσεων όσο και σε ανθρώπινο επίπεδο. Έχουμε μια πολύ περήφανη κοινότητα εδώ, η οποία προσθέτει μεγάλη αξία στη χώρα μας. Λοιπόν, και στα δύο αυτά επίπεδα, είστε πολύ ευπρόσδεκτος. Έχουμε κάποιες πολύ καλές συζητήσεις να κάνουμε.»
Από πλευράς του, ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας αφού ευχαρίστησε τον Βρετανό Πρωθυπουργό για την πρόσκληση, σε τόσο σύντομο χρονικό διάστημα από την ανάληψη των καθηκόντων του, δήλωσε: «Η επίσκεψή μου στο Λονδίνο είναι σημαντική, ιδιαίτερα χρονικά. Χαίρομαι πολύ που βρίσκομαι εδώ και όπως πολύ σωστά αναφέρατε μετά την τηλεφωνική μας συνομιλία, η σχέση μας, η συνεργασία μας είναι ανεκτίμητη. Και πρόκειται για πολιτική νίκη από την πλευρά μας, η περαιτέρω ενίσχυση αυτών των στρατηγικών συνεργασιών. Γνωρίζετε πολύ καλά ότι σε περιφερειακό επίπεδο έχουμε σοβαρές προκλήσεις. Μας προβληματίζει η κατάσταση στην περιοχή. Η χώρα μου, η Κύπρος, καταβάλλει κάθε δυνατή προσπάθεια για την αποστολή ανθρωπιστικής βοήθειας στη Γάζα και σας ευχαριστώ για την υποστήριξή σας, καθώς και για την εκκένωση υπηκόων τρίτων χωρών από την περιοχή. Όπως συζητήσαμε προηγουμένως, ταξιδεύω από εδώ προς τη Νέα Υόρκη, για μια πολύ σημαντική συνάντηση με τον Γενικό Γραμματέα του ΟΗΕ, μια συνάντηση που ελπίζω ότι θα ανοίξει τον δρόμο για την επανέναρξη των συνομιλιών και τη λύση του κυπριακού προβλήματος στη βάση των Ψηφισμάτων του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας του ΟΗΕ. Εσείς οι ίδιοι, ως εγγυήτρια δύναμη, ως στρατηγικός εταίρος, ως σημαντικός εισηγητής στο Συμβούλιο Ασφαλείας, έχετε βαρύνουσα σημασία και υπολογίζω στην υποστήριξή σας για τον τερματισμό της 50ετούς διαίρεσης και κατοχής της χώρας μου. Όπως γνωρίζετε, έχουμε μια μεγάλη κυπριακή κοινότητα στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο. Για την ακρίβεια, η μεγαλύτερη κυπριακή πόλη βρίσκεται στο Λονδίνο. Η πλειοψηφία των ανθρώπων αυτών ήρθε στο Λονδίνο μετά την τουρκική εισβολή του 1974. Έτσι, έχουμε πολλά θέματα στην ατζέντα μας και προσβλέπω στις συζητήσεις μας. Για ακόμη μια φορά, σας ευχαριστώ».
Μετά την κατ’ ιδίαν συνάντηση των δύο ηγετών ακολούθησαν διευρυμένες συνομιλίες.
Τον Πρόεδρο της Δημοκρατίας συνοδεύουν στο Λονδίνο ο Υπουργός Εξωτερικών κ. Κωνσταντίνος Κόμπος, ο Κυβερνητικός Εκπρόσωπος κ. Κωνσταντίνος Λετυμπιώτης, η Υφυπουργός Ευρωπαϊκών Θεμάτων κα Μαριλένα Ραουνά και ο Διευθυντής του Διπλωματικού Γραφείου του Προέδρου κ. Δώρος Βενέζης.
****************
The President of the Republic of Cyprus met with the Prime Minister of the UK, in London
The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nikos Christoudoulides, had a meeting today with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer, at 10 Downing Street in London.
The meeting, which was held following an invitation of the British Prime Minister, is the first bilateral meeting between the two heads of government since the election of Sir Starmer as Prime Minister.
The relations between the Republic of Cyprus and the UK and their reinforcement, regional affairs and particularly the developments in the Middle East, were the main topics of discussion between Mr Christoudoulides and Sir Starmer.
In particular, Cyprus’s significant contribution in providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population in Gaza through the maritime corridor initiative, “Amalthea”, was pointed out, as well as the National Plan HESTIA.
Moreover, President Christodoulides briefed Sir Starmer on the proceedings of the 11th Summit of the Southern EU Countries (MED9), held in Cyprus on the 11th of October 2024, with the participation of the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the President of the European Commission, during which the situation in the Middle East, as well as the actions that could be undertaken to de-escalate the crisis were extensively discussed.
During the meeting, the President of the Republic of Cyprus also had the opportunity to discuss with the Prime Minister of the UK the latest developments regarding the Cyprus problem, in view of the tripartite meeting with the leader of the Turkish Cypriot community Mr Ersin Tatar and the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Mr António Guterres, on the 15th of October 20024, at the UN headquarters in New York.
In particular, the President of the Republic of Cyprus informed the British Prime Minister on the initiatives taken by the Republic of Cyprus, since the assumption of office by the present government towards the resumption of negotiations, as well as the outcome of the meeting between Mr Christodoulides with the UN Secretary-General at the UN General Assembly.
Welcoming President Christodoulides, the British Prime Minister stated: “It is my privilege to welcome you here. It is fantastic that we have got this opportunity to discuss issues of mutual interest, and long and very important history between our two countries. Both at the country-to-country level, but also at the people-to-people level. We have a very proud community here and it gives great strength to us as a country. So, on both of those fronts, country- to-country, people-to-people, you are very welcome. We have got some really good discussions to be had.”
For his part, the President of the Republic of Cyprus upon thanking the British Prime Minister for the invitation, in such a short period after assuming his duties, he stated: “My visit in London is important, is timely. I am very glad to be here, as you very correct mentioned, following our telephone conversation, our relationship, our partnership is invaluable. And that is a clear political win from our side to enhance even more these strategic partnerships. You know very well at the regional level we have serious challenges. We are concerned with the situation in the region. My country, Cyprus, is doing its utmost to send humanitarian assistance in Gaza, and thank you for your support and also, evacuating third-country nationals from the region. As we discussed before, I am flying from here to New York for a very important meeting with the UN Secretary-General, a meeting that I hope would pave the way for the resumption of talks and the solution of the Cyprus problem based on the UN security Council resolutions. You are own, as a guarantor power, a strategic partner, as the penholder in the Security Council, is of great importance, and I count on your support for ending the 50 years of division and occupation of my country. As you know, we have a huge Cypriot community in the UK. Actually, the biggest Cypriot city is in London. The majority of those people came in London following the 1974 Turkish invasion. So, we have a number of issues in our agenda, and I am looking forward to our deliberations. Once again, thank you.”
The tête-à-tête between the two leaders was followed by extended talks.
The President of the Republic of Cyprus is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Constantinos Kombos, the Government Spokesman, Mr Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Ms Marilena Raouna, and the Director of the President’s Diplomatic Office Mr Doros Venezis.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.