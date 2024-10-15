(Scroll down for English)

Δηλώσεις του Προέδρου της Δημοκρατίας κ. Νίκου Χριστοδουλίδη μετά το πέρας της συνάντησής του με τον Πρωθυπουργό του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου, στο Λονδίνο

Ο Πρόεδρος Χριστοδουλίδης, σε δηλώσεις του σε δημοσιογράφους, μετά το πέρας της συνάντησής του με τον Πρωθυπουργό του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου κ. Keir Starmer, στο Λονδίνο, ανάφερε τα ακόλουθα:

Statements by the President of the Republic of Cyprus following his meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in London

The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, in his statements to journalists, following his meeting in London with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Sir Keir Starmer, underlined the key role of the UK regarding the Cyprus problem, the bilateral relations between the Republic of Cyprus and the UK as well as the developments in the Middle East.

“I consider the fact that this meeting took place after all these years of great importance, whilst considering that the new British government has only recently taken office. I have thanked the Prime Minister for the invitation especially at this period of time.

I will begin with the Cyprus problem. You are aware that I am travelling immediately after to New York. The UK, as a guarantor power as well as the penholder at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has a key role to play. It is important that certain messages be transmitted, to work together, especially on the issue – and I am pleased to hear this – of the fact that there cannot be a solution to the Cyprus problem outside the framework of the relevant Resolutions of the UNSC.

From there onwards, we have our bilateral relations. We have very good bilateral relations on matters of security and there is cooperation between the two countries. What we have agreed on is that working together should be extended in many more areas.

There are many prospects and we should enhance our bilateral relations.

In conclusion, as regards the regional developments, you can see the developments by yourselves. The British Prime Minister thanked our country’s role in the region. On my part, I extended my thanks for the fact that the UK is the first country, and I wish to state this in public, who believed in Cyprus’ initiative as regards the maritime corridor “Amalthea”. The UK worked with us. We are concerned about the developments and we have agreed that there needs to be an international initiative, if you like, for a ceasefire.

I will be most pleased for the British Prime Minister to visit Cyprus and I have extended an invitation. May I remind you that the last visit by a Prime Minister in Cyprus took place in 1993, in the framework of a Commonwealth meeting in Cyprus”.

In replying to a journalist’s question as to whether we are on the same page with the current British government as regards the Cyprus problem, Mr. Christodoulides stated: “I am particularly pleased as I see a desire on the part of the new British government to strengthen our bilateral relations, our cooperation in the region, and it is in this context that I was invited to London today. The same holds true as regards the prospect of the resumption of talks and the solution to the Cyprus problem. Yes, we are on the same page. There cannot be a discussion for a solution to the Cyprus problem outside the agreed framework, and you are all aware of Britain’s importance towards this direction, considering that it is a guarantor power and a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council”.

When asked on his assessment regarding tomorrow’s meeting in New York with the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Turkish Cypriot leader, the President stated: “I can definitely tell you that I am going there with a view to doing whatever possible and have a positive outcome. I consider a positive outcome for us of being the resumption of talks, substantial talks for the solution of the Cyprus problem.

We are aware of where we want to go. We are very well aware of our objectives and we stand ready to start the talks. Only when we are at the negotiating table, we may clearly see the prospects for a solution to the Cyprus problem as well.

I am pleased and I wish to make a point of it, that this meeting is taking place tomorrow following the initiative by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, amidst two wars. In Ukraine and in the Middle East, however, the Secretary-General of the United Nations is undertaking this very important initiative. I consider that there cannot be a stronger indication of his political will, of his commitment in making progress on the Cyprus problem”.