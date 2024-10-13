Yemen: UN and NGOs renew their call for the immediate release of detained personnel

Principals of Affected United Nations entities and International Non-Governmental Organizations renew their call for the immediate release of detained personnel

Saturday, 12 October 2024 – We are extremely concerned about the reported referral to “criminal prosecution” by the Houthi de facto authorities of a significant number of arbitrarily detained colleagues, including three United Nations personnel—two from UNESCO and one from the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR)—who were detained in 2021 and 2023.

At a time when we were hoping for the release of our colleagues, we are deeply distressed by this reported development. The potential laying of “charges” against our colleagues is unacceptable and further compounds the lengthy incommunicado detention they have already endured.

Such a decision further raises serious concerns about the safety and security of our staff and their families, and will further impede our ability to reach millions of Yemenis who need humanitarian aid and protection, with detrimental consequences for their well-being and status.

We, the Principals of the affected United Nations entities and International Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), renew our urgent call for the immediate and unconditional release of all personnel from UN entities, international and national non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations, and diplomatic missions arbitrarily detained in Yemen by the de facto authorities.

The targeting of humanitarians in Yemen—including arbitrary detention, intimidation, mistreatment, and false allegations—must stop, and all those detained must be released immediately.

The United Nations, INGOs, and partners are working through all possible channels and with multiple governments to secure the immediate release of those detained.