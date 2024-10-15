CloudDefense.AI is Excited to Host the October Edition of Cloud Security Thirsty Thursdays

Cloud security is evolving fast, and it's through shared knowledge and collaboration that we can stay ahead of the curve.” — Abhi Arora, CPO at CloudDefense.AI

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudDefense.AI is thrilled to announce the next installment of its popular Cloud Security Thirsty Thursdays series, happening on Thursday, October 17th, 2024, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM PDT at Hacker Dojo in Mountain View, CA. This vibrant monthly event brings together professionals from the cloud security sector, offering a dynamic platform for networking, learning, and staying ahead of the latest developments in cloud security.This month's lineup features two prominent speakers from the field. First up, Vivek Ramachandran, Founder of SquareX, will deliver an insightful session on “Breaking Secure Web Gateways.” His talk will highlight critical vulnerabilities and attack methods that challenge secure web gateways, offering invaluable strategies for professionals seeking to fortify their web security defenses.Following that, Badari Kalagi, Head of Security at Vagaro, will delve into the ever-evolving relationship between security and compliance in his talk titled “Security <> Compliance: Blockers or Enablers?”. He’ll explore whether compliance frameworks support or hinder security initiatives and provide actionable advice on achieving the right balance between both for enhanced organizational protection.The evening kicks off at 5:30 PM with a casual networking session, accompanied by refreshments. At 5:50 PM, Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI, along with key industry figure Suman Sharma, CTO of Procyon, will deliver opening remarks to set the tone for the evening. Vivek Ramachandran’s presentation begins at 6:10 PM, followed by Badari Kalagi’s session at 6:50 PM. The event wraps up at 7:20 PM with closing thoughts from the speakers and CloudDefense.AI leadership.Cloud Security Thirsty Thursdays, a signature event by CloudDefense.AI, continues to provide a platform for ongoing learning and collaboration, fostering deeper connections within the cloud security community. Whether you're new to the field or an experienced professional, this event offers a chance to enhance your knowledge and exchange ideas with peers.Mark your calendars for this exceptional opportunity to gain insights, exchange ideas, and expand your professional network in cloud security.Secure your spot today and be part of the growing community dedicated to securing the future of digital infrastructure.For event details and to RSVP, please visit here. About CloudDefense.AI:CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, CDR, to the exclusive Hacker’s View™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us or connect with us here connectwithus@clouddefense.ai

