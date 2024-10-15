OLOID to Unveil Presence Detection and Continuous Authentication at Oktane 2024

OLOID’s Presence Detection and Continuous Authentication provide real-time monitoring to ensure only authorized users can access and stay active on devices.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OLOID, a leading provider of modern identity and access management products, will showcase the new Presence Detection and Continuous Authentication features for its Passwordless Platform at Oktane 2024 in Las Vegas. These new capabilities are designed to enhance security for frontline workers using shared devices, offering heightened identity assurance and robust data protection.Frontline workers frequently access business-critical data on shared devices, making them a key target for cyber threats. OLOID’s latest innovations aim to safeguard these devices against unauthorized access, using advanced contactless biometrics, employee badges, and AI-powered computer vision to create a seamless and secure user experience.Setting a New Standard in Security: Presence Detection and Continuous AuthenticationOLOID’s Presence Detection and Continuous Authentication features deliver real-time, continuous monitoring of user activity, ensuring that only authorized personnel can access and remain active on devices. These capabilities address a critical gap in workforce security by continuously verifying the user’s identity and physical presence, preventing unauthorized access even when the user steps away.“Our Presence Detection technology leverages camera-based silhouette tracking to ensure only authorized users are active on a device,” said Aman Khanna, VP of Product Growth at OLOID. “This not only strengthens security but also eliminates the need for repeated logins, making the experience more efficient for employees who frequently use shared devices.”The Continuous Authentication features enhance security by monitoring the user’s presence in the field of view of the device, ensuring that only the authorized individual can access sensitive applications and data. When the user moves out of the camera’s view for an extended period, the system automatically locks the device, preventing unauthorized access to company, customer, or employee information.Strengthening Data Protection and Risk ManagementOLOID’s security capabilities extend beyond basic presence detection. The platform can integrate biometric identity verification, such as facial recognition, to ensure continuous validation of the user’s identity. It can also detect unauthorized individuals or devices, such as mobile phones or cameras, that may compromise data security. In response to suspicious activity, the system can block the screen, log out unauthorized sessions, and alert security teams in real time.“As cyber threats evolve, so do our security solutions,” said Madhu Madhusudhanan, Co-founder & CTO at OLOID. “Our platform not only prevents unauthorized access but also helps organizations reduce their risk profile and maintain compliance. These advanced capabilities can even lead to lower cyber insurance premiums by mitigating potential threats before they become incidents.”Empowering Frontline Workers with Seamless, Secure AccessOLOID’s Presence Detection and Continuous Authentication features offer a passwordless experience tailored to frontline workers’ needs. By utilizing biometrics and employee badges, workers can securely access shared devices without compromising convenience or productivity. These features reduce administrative burdens, enhance security, and ensure a smooth, uninterrupted workflow.At Oktane 2024, attendees will have the opportunity to experience OLOID’s innovative solutions firsthand and see how these features are transforming identity management in the workplace. OLOID invites all attendees to visit Booth EM10 to learn more about how Presence Detection and Continuous Authentication are setting a new standard for workforce security.

