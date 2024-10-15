2024 Asia PPP Practitioners’ Network Conference: Advancing Sustainable and Resilient PPPs in a Dynamic Landscape

Time of Event

Day 1: 9:00–17:30 Korean Standard Time

Day 2: 9:30–15:00 Korean Standard Time

Summary

With the growing demand for sustainable infrastructure and challenges in mobilizing private capital, countries in Asia and the Pacific face significant hurdles in closing infrastructure gaps. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) are increasingly essential for addressing these challenges by fostering collaboration between governments and private investors. Since joining the Asia PPP Practitioners’ Network (APN) conference as a co-organizer in 2023, ADBI has played a key role in enhancing the capacity of PPP practitioners across the region. The APN Conference serves as a platform for high-level discussions on the latest trends, policy developments, and innovative PPP practices, contributing to more resilient and sustainable infrastructure solutions in Asia and the Pacific.

The 2024 APN Conference, co-organized by the Korea Development Institute (KDI), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), and the World Bank, will explore diverse facets of PPPs, focusing on sustainability, resilience, private capital mobilization, climate-smart development, and unsolicited project proposals. ADBI will lead a session entitled “Quality Infrastructure Investment in PPPs: Toward Sustainability and Resilience,” with a particular emphasis on maximizing the economic, social, and environmental impact of PPP projects.

Objectives

Provide fundamental knowledge and essential skills for PPP units and government officials in Asia and the Pacific

Address the challenges and opportunities in mobilizing private capital for PPP projects amid current market uncertainties and geopolitical tensions

Foster regional networking and cooperation, facilitating the exchange of PPP-related knowledge and information

Target Participants

Government officials and policymakers who are in charge of PPP/infrastructure investment and management units in Asia and the Pacific

Speakers and experts from international organizations, relevant government agencies, research institutes, and academia

Output

Set of policy recommendations that emphasize sustainability and resilience in infrastructure projects, climate considerations in PPP frameworks, and the effective management of unsolicited project proposals

Enhanced dialogue and partnerships among government officials and experts on PPPs in infrastructure investment

Policy brief focusing on PPPs in resilient and sustainable infrastructure

How to Register

By invitation or prior arrangement with ADBI

Partners