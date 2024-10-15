2024 Asia PPP Practitioners’ Network Conference: Advancing Sustainable and Resilient PPPs in a Dynamic Landscape
Time of Event
Day 1: 9:00–17:30 Korean Standard Time
Day 2: 9:30–15:00 Korean Standard Time
Summary
With the growing demand for sustainable infrastructure and challenges in mobilizing private capital, countries in Asia and the Pacific face significant hurdles in closing infrastructure gaps. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) are increasingly essential for addressing these challenges by fostering collaboration between governments and private investors. Since joining the Asia PPP Practitioners’ Network (APN) conference as a co-organizer in 2023, ADBI has played a key role in enhancing the capacity of PPP practitioners across the region. The APN Conference serves as a platform for high-level discussions on the latest trends, policy developments, and innovative PPP practices, contributing to more resilient and sustainable infrastructure solutions in Asia and the Pacific.
The 2024 APN Conference, co-organized by the Korea Development Institute (KDI), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), and the World Bank, will explore diverse facets of PPPs, focusing on sustainability, resilience, private capital mobilization, climate-smart development, and unsolicited project proposals. ADBI will lead a session entitled “Quality Infrastructure Investment in PPPs: Toward Sustainability and Resilience,” with a particular emphasis on maximizing the economic, social, and environmental impact of PPP projects.
Objectives
- Provide fundamental knowledge and essential skills for PPP units and government officials in Asia and the Pacific
- Address the challenges and opportunities in mobilizing private capital for PPP projects amid current market uncertainties and geopolitical tensions
- Foster regional networking and cooperation, facilitating the exchange of PPP-related knowledge and information
Target Participants
- Government officials and policymakers who are in charge of PPP/infrastructure investment and management units in Asia and the Pacific
- Speakers and experts from international organizations, relevant government agencies, research institutes, and academia
Output
- Set of policy recommendations that emphasize sustainability and resilience in infrastructure projects, climate considerations in PPP frameworks, and the effective management of unsolicited project proposals
- Enhanced dialogue and partnerships among government officials and experts on PPPs in infrastructure investment
- Policy brief focusing on PPPs in resilient and sustainable infrastructure
How to Register
By invitation or prior arrangement with ADBI
Partners
- Korea Development Institute
- Asian Development Bank
- World Bank
Legal Disclaimer:
