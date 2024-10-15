Human-centered Design Improves Transport in Ulaanbaatar’s Ger Areas

ADB used human-centered design for the Improving Transport Services in Ger Areas project. Prior to the start of the project, ADB conducted a detailed needs assessment, engaging residents in Ulaanbaatar’s ger areas to understand what improving transport meant for community members instead of defaulting to usual problem statements and solutions. The project conducted focus group discussions with residents including persons with disabilities, older people, school children, women and other community members.

The team then engaged closely with four community representatives—a person with disability, an elderly woman, a young girl, and a mother with three young children—to deeply understand their experiences through visual journey maps.

Using body cameras, the residents went through their daily travels to show pain points and issues they encountered along their journeys. The project addressed the identified challenges of accessibility and usability, personal safety and security, and road safety through system-wide interventions.

At the end of the project, the residents visually mapped their journeys again, but this time, they tried out the improved infrastructure and systems that they wanted addressed at the project’s start. Ramps, low-floor buses, bus announcement speakers, better located stairs and crossings responded to accessibility issues. Bus driver training, security cameras, crime-prevention through environmental design, public communication on harassment, and feedback mechanisms responded to concerns about personal safety. Pedestrian crossings, lane demarcation, clear signage, footpaths, speed bumps, and better designed bus shelters with relevant information on routes, schedules and other transport information addressed road safety concerns.

The project was supported by the Municipality of Ulaanbaatar, the Public Transport Department, JFPR and EAPKF.

Watch the other videos on the individual stories of the person with disability, mother with young children, young girl and an elderly woman, and how their inputs influenced the project’s technical design: