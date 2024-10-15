Human-centered Design Improves Transport in Ulaanbaatar’s Ger Areas
ADB used human-centered design for the Improving Transport Services in Ger Areas project. Prior to the start of the project, ADB conducted a detailed needs assessment, engaging residents in Ulaanbaatar’s ger areas to understand what improving transport meant for community members instead of defaulting to usual problem statements and solutions. The project conducted focus group discussions with residents including persons with disabilities, older people, school children, women and other community members.
The team then engaged closely with four community representatives—a person with disability, an elderly woman, a young girl, and a mother with three young children—to deeply understand their experiences through visual journey maps.
Using body cameras, the residents went through their daily travels to show pain points and issues they encountered along their journeys. The project addressed the identified challenges of accessibility and usability, personal safety and security, and road safety through system-wide interventions.
At the end of the project, the residents visually mapped their journeys again, but this time, they tried out the improved infrastructure and systems that they wanted addressed at the project’s start. Ramps, low-floor buses, bus announcement speakers, better located stairs and crossings responded to accessibility issues. Bus driver training, security cameras, crime-prevention through environmental design, public communication on harassment, and feedback mechanisms responded to concerns about personal safety. Pedestrian crossings, lane demarcation, clear signage, footpaths, speed bumps, and better designed bus shelters with relevant information on routes, schedules and other transport information addressed road safety concerns.
The project was supported by the Municipality of Ulaanbaatar, the Public Transport Department, JFPR and EAPKF.
Transcript
Stories helped design this project. Partnerships built it.
The project, Improving Transport Services in Ger Areas used human-centered design to understand user needs and design appropriate interventions.
Byambadorj’s story filmed before the project started told us that designs cannot ignore those who travel differently.
The slope is very steep.
To go down, I have to go inch by inch, like this.
I can only go up this steep ramp with someone else’s assistance.
Curb ramps should be done according to standards.
For a person on a wheelchair, boarding a bus is a miracle.
It would be better if buses have ramps.
Using Byambadorj’s story, discussions with other users, and technical review, we built new ramps in strategic places for safety and access.
The Public Transport Department ensured accessible low-floor buses with ramps would be used on the Chingeltei corridor to aid in mobility.
Before the project started, Tserenbadam’s stories and stakeholder consultations emphasized that commuters deserve safer driving practices, accurate information, and a way to easily report incidents.
Sometimes there is a long wait for the bus.
Those with better legs would run to the bus stop.
Bus drivers talk on the phone a lot while on the road.
One bus is racing with another bus.
They often race with each other to get more passengers.
From Tserenbadam’s stories and other user insights, we developed a customer feedback system for commuters to report issues.
Bus schedules and other information are visibly displayed in new bus stops.
Bus drivers were trained in safe driving and customer service. CCTV cameras inside buses monitor driver and passenger behavior for improved commuting experiences.
Uzmee’s stories highlighted that infrastructure must accommodate the needs of vulnerable road users across seasons.
There should be barriers on roadsides because children have high risk of running onto the road.
We should analyze the frequently used exits and entrances, then put stairs where necessary.
A proper bus shelter would be a refuge from the cold for children.
These stories, with road safety auditing and information from the traffic police, helped identify key areas to add speed bumps, pedestrian crossings, and stairs.
We installed bus shelters for weather protection, comfort and information.
Infrastructure design removed blind spots, enforce security and prevent crime.
Throughout the project, we engaged with civil society and established a community council for sustainable change.
Infrastructure built.
Systems installed.
Enforcement in place.
Driver behavior improved.
Community mobilized.
Stories helped design this project.
Partnerships built it.
With ADB, JFPR and EAPKF support, the local government and community are taking ownership of people’s safe, and inclusive mobility.
