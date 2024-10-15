Electronic (E) Tourism Global Market 2024 To Reach $1,703.88 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.3%

Electronic (E) Tourism Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Electronic (E) Tourism Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electronic (E) tourism market has expanded rapidly, expected to grow from $1,043.34 billion in 2023 to $1,149.84 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 10.2%. Growth drivers include improved internet accessibility, the rise of mobile technology, social media growth, expansion of online booking platforms, consumer preference for convenience, and competitive pricing strategies.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Electronic (E) Tourism Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The electronic (E) tourism market is expected to see substantial growth, reaching $1,703.88 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 10.3%. Growth factors include personalized travel experiences, mobile bookings, blockchain adoption, and virtual tourism. Major trends include contactless payments, eco-friendly travel, AI chatbots, smart tourism technologies, and AI-driven customer insights.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Electronic (E) Tourism Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18592&type=smp

Growth Driver of The Electronic (E) Tourism Market

Growing interest in heritage travel is anticipated to drive the electronic (E) tourism market. Heritage travel, involving visits to historical and cultural sites, has gained popularity due to the desire for authentic experiences. E-tourism provides online access to information, virtual tours, and booking services for these sites. A survey by the UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport in November 2023 found that 67% of adults visited a heritage site in the past year, up from 63% in 2021/2022. This interest will fuel the E-tourism market.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electronic-e-tourism-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Electronic (E) Tourism Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the electronic (E) tourism market are Booking Holdings Inc., Expedia Group, Airbnb Inc., Amadeus IT Group, Trip.com Group, Vacation Rentals by Owner (Vrbo), Agoda Company Pte. Ltd., TripAdvisor Inc., Orbitz Worldwide Inc., Trivago N.V., MakeMyTrip Limited, Viator Inc., Lastminute.com Group, Hotels.com L.P., MakeMyTrip Limited, Skyscanner Limited, Hopper Inc., Travelocity.com Inc., GetYourGuide GmbH, Klook Travel Technology Limited, Hotwire Inc., Sygic a.s., Travel Leaders Group LLC, Yatra Online Inc, Musement

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Electronic (E) Tourism Market Size?

Leading companies in the electronic (E) tourism market are shifting towards personalized recommendation solutions, such as AI-powered trip planners, to improve customer engagement and increase booking rates. These AI-based trip planners utilize artificial intelligence to create tailored travel itineraries, enhancing user satisfaction and driving bookings.

How Is The Global Electronic (E) Tourism Market Segmented?

1) By Type Of System: Computer Reservation Systems, Property Management Systems, Social Networks, Global Distribution Systems

2) By Booking Behavior: Spontaneous Travelers, Meticulous Planners, Tech-reliant Travelers

3) By Travel Style: Adventure Seekers, Luxury Travelers, Cultural Enthusiasts, Business Travelers

4) By Application: Hospitality Industry, Aerospace And Medical Industry

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Electronic (E) Tourism Market

North America was the largest region in the electronic (E) tourism market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the electronic (E) tourism market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Electronic (E) Tourism Market Definition

Electronic (E) tourism refers to the application of digital technologies and the internet to facilitate and enhance the travel and tourism experience. E-tourism streamlines the travel planning process and provides travelers with comprehensive information and options to support informed decision-making.

Electronic (E) Tourism Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global electronic (E) tourism market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Electronic (E) Tourism Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electronic (E) tourism market size, drivers and trends, electronic (E) tourism market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-electronics-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Electronic Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electronic-products-global-market-report

Business-to-Business Electronic Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/businesstobusiness-electronic-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including a Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.