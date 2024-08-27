Physician Burnout Insights: G-Med Report Finds Over 25% of Physicians Do Not Utilize Their Annual Vacation Days

G-Med's Exclusive Physician Insight Whitepaper Based on Peer-to-Peer Physician Discussions

Insights from Analysis of Peer-to-Peer Discussions on Gated HCP Platform; 40.57% of Respondents Do Not Take Enough Time Off or Feel Uncomfortable Requesting It

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- G-Med, a leading online global physician-only community, today announced the publication of an insight report on physicians’ vacation habits. The report, which analyzed various peer-to-peer discussions between verified physicians on the G-Med platform, found that over 25% of doctors do not take all their allotted annual vacation days, with an additional 15.16% feeling uncomfortable when requesting vacation.Physician burnout is manifested as deep emotional and physical exhaustion, depersonalization, and a diminished sense of personal accomplishment. Recent reports by the American Medical Association place physician burnout levels at 48.2% in the US alone, with previous G-Med reports finding a concerning 52% of burnout among physicians globally.“Physician burnout is a pressing global health issue, and G-Med’s proprietary insight report provides a glimpse into real-world physician thoughts and feelings on the topic,” said Ilan Ben Ezri, co-founder and CEO of G-Med. “Beyond collaboration and clinical discussions, the G-Med platform provides a trusted community where engaged healthcare professionals (HCPs) can receive support for the challenges they’re struggling with. We hope our latest insight report propels changes within the healthcare system by putting physicians’ needs at the center, in order to ultimately improve healthcare globally.”In G-Med conversations of verified physicians from around the world, including North America, Europe, South America, and Australia, engaged participants discussed their views, experiences, and attitudes towards requesting and taking vacation. As part of these discussions, a recent survey of over 240 physicians found that 74.59% of physicians reported taking all their vacation days each year.However, 20.33% of this group (15.16% of total respondents), admitted feeling uncomfortable when requesting their time off. 25.41% of physicians reported not taking all their vacation days annually, citing several barriers including heavy workload, workplace culture, and concerns about placing an additional burden on their colleagues.The overall impression of the results—that 40.57% of physicians either do not take all their vacation days or feel uncomfortable requesting them—points to a clear need for systemic changes within healthcare in order to combat physician burnout and support physicians. As one G-Med physician commented “I go to the vacation exhausted since I have to solve all issues and manage every little thing before I leave and when I come back, I feel punished since all workloads will be delayed for me to do!”G-Med’s insight reports, based on organic data from the physician-only platform, provide a lens into real-world issues physicians are discussing with their peers. The full Physician Perspectives on Taking Vacation insight report can be viewed at: https://www.g-med.info/physicianinsights ###About G-MedG-Med is the leading global physician-only community, reaching over 1.5 million verified physicians in 100+ specialties from more than 160 countries. The G-Med platform provides a trusted network for physicians around the world to connect and collaborate through peer-to-peer discussions and medical crowdsourcing, enabling engaged healthcare professionals to solve clinical dilemmas, acquire perspectives to enhance clinical decision making, and give and gain peer support. By empowering physicians around the world, G-Med’s impact extends beyond the healthcare professional (HCP) community, ultimately reaching their patients and contributing to improved health outcomes globally. The G-Med platform is compliant with HIPAA, GDPR, the UK Data Protection Act, and the International Safe Harbor Privacy Principles.For more information visit: https://www.g-med.info/

