Bandicut Video Joiner Launches Brand New Timestamp-Saving Feature for YouTubers

Content creators can now save timestamp information as a text file thanks to Bandicut’s innovative software that just keeps evolving.

When uploading videos to platforms like YouTube, you will be able to easily create timestamps (time links) by utilizing the time information saved in a text file.” — Denny

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest version of the video-cutting and -joining software is here, and it is making YouTubers swoon over its latest timestamp-saving feature, a welcoming addition to the already booming software. This version, Bandicut Video Joiner 3.8.5, has introduced a feature that gives users the ability to save timestamp information as a .txt file. Designed with YouTubers and content creators in mind, this new feature makes the editing and uploading process faster and easier.

What makes this update special? The timestamp-saving feature gives users the power to save playback information, allowing them to locate specific start points in a video with just a glance. This is especially useful when merging multiple video files, saving valuable time and simplifying content organization. For YouTubers, this means that creating timestamps (or time links) for their videos is now a breeze, helping them better engage with their audience.

Speaking about their latest feature, Denny Oh, the CEO of Bandicam Company, exclaimed, “In order to help users who combine multiple videos with Bandicut, we have added a feature that saves video timestamp information for the first time in the video editing industry.”

He continued, “When uploading videos to platforms like YouTube, you will be able to easily create timestamps (time links) by utilizing the time information saved in a text file, which will dramatically improve user experience.”

Bandicut Video Joiner has already established a strong reputation thanks to its powerful high-speed mode and user-friendly, intuitive interface, which enable users to divide, merge, and chop videos without sacrificing quality. Today, many content creators use this program simply because it's easy to use and efficient, providing high-quality output without requiring a lot of expertise. Now that this timestamp-saving option has been added, Bandicut Video Joiner is further cementing its standing as an indispensable tool for video editors of all stripes.

Oh added, “We will continue to make improvements so that all users can easily edit their videos using Bandicut video editing software.”

The brand-new feature by Bandicut Video Joiner will definitely give users more control over editing while saving time and effort. It is expected to have a significant impact on how YouTubers and other creators manage their video output. This is a tool worth checking out, especially for YouTubers who wish to produce polished, professional content more quickly and efficiently.

Learn more about the new timestamp-saving feature at https://www.bandicam.com/how-to-save-timestamp-as-txt/.

How to save timestamps for YouTube video chapters

