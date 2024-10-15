2024 SA wine industry bursary winners announced

Release date: 15/10/24

Ten South Australian wine industry representatives have been selected to travel to one or more Great Wine Capitals of the World to exchange ideas and expand their networks.

The 2024/25 Outbound Knowledge Exchange Bursary Program enables South Australian wine industry professionals, researchers, and academics to travel to other wine regions across the globe and share their learnings with the South Australian wine industry upon their return.

The exchange program is made possible by Adelaide, South Australia’s membership in the Great Wine Capital Global Network (GWCGN). GWCGN is an exclusive group of 12 internationally renowned wine regions, all of which open their doors to bursary recipients from South Australia.

The GWCGN includes Adelaide (South Australia) Bilbao/Rioja (Spain), Bordeaux (France), Cape Town/Cape Winelands (South Africa), Hawke’s Bay (New Zealand), Lausanne (Switzerland), Mainz/Rheinhessen (Germany), Mendoza (Argentina), Porto (Portugal), San Francisco/Napa Valley (US), Valparaiso/Casablanca Valley (Chile), and Verona (Italy).

The 10 recipients named by the Great Wine Capitals Steering Committee for Adelaide; South Australia are:

Anna Baum – Clare Valley Wine and Grape Association (Valparaiso/Casablanca Valley, Chile)

Brendan Carter – Unico Zelo, Adelaide Hills (Cape Town/Cape Winelands, South Africa)

Cristobal Onetto – Australian Wine Research Institute, Adelaide (Mendoza, Argentina)

Eleanor Bilogrevic – Australian Wine Research Institute, Adelaide (Mainz-Rheinhessen, Germany and Bilbao/Rioja, Spain)

Fil Farina – Elders, Limestone Coast (Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand)

Kate Laurie – Deviation Road, Adelaide Hills (Bilbao/Rioja, Spain)

Michael Van Der Sommen – Torbreck Vintners, Barossa (San Francisco/Napa Valley, United States)

Natalia Caliani – University of Adelaide, Adelaide (Mendoza, Argentina, and Valparaíso/Casablanca Valley, Chile)

Sid Pachare – Raga Wine, Watkins Grape, and Wine, SAWIA, Adelaide Hills (Bordeaux, France)

Siubhan Wilcox – Accolade Wines, McLaren Vale (Cape Town/Cape Winelands, South Africa)

Participants from previous years have returned with valuable knowledge about a wide range of topics including biosecurity and addressing diseases and pests, sustainability, place, and water regulations, through to shifting consumer tastes and expectations, cellar door offerings and wine tourism services.

The Adelaide, South Australia chapter of Great Wine Capitals is a partnership between the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA), South Australian Tourism Commission, South Australian Wine Industry Association, and the University of Adelaide.

The bursaries, which are each valued at $6,000, are supported by Great Wine Capitals, the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA), Wine Australia, and the Wine Grape Council of SA.

During their travels, bursary recipients will meet with key industry, regional and educational stakeholders to share their knowledge and learn about practices and operations in their chosen field.

For more information about the Great Wine Capitals Outbound Knowledge Exchange Bursary program go to: www.adelaidegreatwinecapital.com.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

Congratulations to the successful applicants of this year’s Outbound Knowledge Exchange Bursary Program, who will have this fantastic opportunity to share their expertise and learn from their counterparts around the globe.

Knowledge exchange is a key benefit of South Australia’s membership to the Great Wine Capitals Global Network. Bursary recipients will share their valuable knowledge and new learnings at wine industry events around the state which broadens the benefit of this program.

Programs like this are extremely valuable in keeping our state positioned as one of the finest wine regions in the world.

Attributable to Dr Paul Smith, General Manager – Research & Innovation, Wine Australia

Wine Australia is pleased to support the Great Wine Capitals Outbound Knowledge Bursary, with two bursaries having a focus on research learning in the areas of grapevine genetics and NOLO (no and low alcohol) wine. Both topics are aligned with priorities identified in the One Grape and Wine Sector Plan.

We look forward to the sharing of insights and knowledge for how they can inform and impact Australian wine growers and makers.

Attributable to Lisa Bennier, CEO, The Wine Grape Council of South Australia

The Wine Grape Council of SA is excited to support a bursary towards the program enabling a participant to gain international insights into grape growing and viticulture.

The real value comes when they return and share their knowledge, benefiting the entire South Australian wine community.