Jackson County Courthouse

Judges Chief Judge

Amy L. Harth

913-294-3644 District Judge

Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder

913-294-9523 District Judge

Richard M. Fisher, Jr.

913-285-6497

Other Contacts County Attorney

John Colin Reynolds

120 S Pearl St., Room 300

Paola, KS 66071 Miami County Sheriff

Frank Kelly

209 S Pearl St.

Paola, KS 66071

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.