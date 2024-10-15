Submit Release
Jackson County Courthouse

Judges

Chief Judge
Amy L. Harth
913-294-3644

District Judge
Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder
913-294-9523

District Judge
Richard M. Fisher, Jr.
913-285-6497

Other Contacts

County Attorney
John Colin Reynolds
120 S Pearl St., Room 300
Paola, KS 66071

Miami County Sheriff
Frank Kelly
209 S Pearl St.
Paola, KS 66071

