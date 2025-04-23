New attorneys to take state and federal oaths April 25
TOPEKA—Applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 25, at the Kansas Judicial Center.
New attorneys can choose to be sworn in during the ceremony Friday or at another time by a state or federal judge.
Chief Justice Marla Luckert will preside over the Supreme Court, and United States Circuit Judge Richard Federico will represent the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.
Doug Shima, clerk of the Kansas appellate courts, will administer the state oath. Heather Tildes, a courtroom deputy from the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, will administer the federal oath.
New attorneys
New attorneys eligible to be sworn in, listed alphabetically by county, are:
Brown
Elizabeth Lynn Brey, Fairview
Douglas
Peyton Dawn Augustine, Lawrence
Anshul Banga, Lawrence
Rachel Alys Henderson, Lawrence
Johnson
Anne Marie Lampe Rahmeier, Lenexa
Sarah Elizabeth Shankel, Lenexa
Lindsay Kathryn Vanlerberg, Lenexa
Megan Kathleen Keil, Olathe
Lauren Crane Taylor, Olathe
Madison Lynne Ilseman, Overland Park
Grayson Katherine Martin, Overland Park
Robert James Newman, Overland Park
Patrick Tobias Franken, Prairie Village
Hunter Thomas Roberts, Shawnee
Osage
Margaret Clair Boggs, Lyndon
Riley
Hunter Rose Mussetter-Negron, Manhattan
August Alonzo Pease, Manhattan
Riley Kristin Wesemann, Manhattan
Sedgwick
Caley Brooke Brand, Wichita
Shawnee
Audra Beth Clark, Topeka
Chantel Renae Duncan, Topeka
Charles Michael Kerls, Topeka
Michael James Owen, Topeka
Wyandotte
Sandra Velazquez, Kansas City
_________________________
Arizona
Zachary Robert Green, Glendale
Florida
Rafael Alejandro Alcolea Moreno, Tallahassee
Illinois
William Pierce Honnold, Chicago
Gina Yvette Smith, Forest Park
Missouri
Shelbie Lynn Langford, Kansas City
Dana Marquez Samaniego, Kansas City
