Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,077 in the last 365 days.

New attorneys to take state and federal oaths April 25

TOPEKA—Applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 25, at the Kansas Judicial Center.

New attorneys can choose to be sworn in during the ceremony Friday or at another time by a state or federal judge.

Chief Justice Marla Luckert will preside over the Supreme Court, and United States Circuit Judge Richard Federico will represent the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.

Doug Shima, clerk of the Kansas appellate courts, will administer the state oath. Heather Tildes, a courtroom deputy from the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, will administer the federal oath.

New attorneys

New attorneys eligible to be sworn in, listed alphabetically by county, are:

Brown
Elizabeth Lynn Brey, Fairview

Douglas
Peyton Dawn Augustine, Lawrence
Anshul Banga, Lawrence
Rachel Alys Henderson, Lawrence

Johnson
Anne Marie Lampe Rahmeier, Lenexa
Sarah Elizabeth Shankel, Lenexa
Lindsay Kathryn Vanlerberg, Lenexa
Megan Kathleen Keil, Olathe
Lauren Crane Taylor, Olathe
Madison Lynne Ilseman, Overland Park
Grayson Katherine Martin, Overland Park
Robert James Newman, Overland Park
Patrick Tobias Franken, Prairie Village
Hunter Thomas Roberts, Shawnee

Osage
Margaret Clair Boggs, Lyndon

Riley
Hunter Rose Mussetter-Negron, Manhattan
August Alonzo Pease, Manhattan
Riley Kristin Wesemann, Manhattan

Sedgwick
Caley Brooke Brand, Wichita

Shawnee
Audra Beth Clark, Topeka
Chantel Renae Duncan, Topeka
Charles Michael Kerls, Topeka
Michael James Owen, Topeka

Wyandotte
Sandra Velazquez, Kansas City

_________________________

Arizona
Zachary Robert Green, Glendale

Florida
Rafael Alejandro Alcolea Moreno, Tallahassee

Illinois 
William Pierce Honnold, Chicago
Gina Yvette Smith, Forest Park

Missouri
Shelbie Lynn Langford, Kansas City
Dana Marquez Samaniego, Kansas City

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New attorneys to take state and federal oaths April 25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more