New attorneys to take state and federal oaths April 25

TOPEKA—Applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 25, at the Kansas Judicial Center.

New attorneys can choose to be sworn in during the ceremony Friday or at another time by a state or federal judge.

Chief Justice Marla Luckert will preside over the Supreme Court, and United States Circuit Judge Richard Federico will represent the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.

Doug Shima, clerk of the Kansas appellate courts, will administer the state oath. Heather Tildes, a courtroom deputy from the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, will administer the federal oath.

New attorneys

New attorneys eligible to be sworn in, listed alphabetically by county, are:

Brown

Elizabeth Lynn Brey, Fairview

Douglas

Peyton Dawn Augustine, Lawrence

Anshul Banga, Lawrence

Rachel Alys Henderson, Lawrence

Johnson

Anne Marie Lampe Rahmeier, Lenexa

Sarah Elizabeth Shankel, Lenexa

Lindsay Kathryn Vanlerberg, Lenexa

Megan Kathleen Keil, Olathe

Lauren Crane Taylor, Olathe

Madison Lynne Ilseman, Overland Park

Grayson Katherine Martin, Overland Park

Robert James Newman, Overland Park

Patrick Tobias Franken, Prairie Village

Hunter Thomas Roberts, Shawnee

Osage

Margaret Clair Boggs, Lyndon

Riley

Hunter Rose Mussetter-Negron, Manhattan

August Alonzo Pease, Manhattan

Riley Kristin Wesemann, Manhattan

Sedgwick

Caley Brooke Brand, Wichita

Shawnee

Audra Beth Clark, Topeka

Chantel Renae Duncan, Topeka

Charles Michael Kerls, Topeka

Michael James Owen, Topeka

Wyandotte

Sandra Velazquez, Kansas City

_________________________

Arizona

Zachary Robert Green, Glendale

Florida

Rafael Alejandro Alcolea Moreno, Tallahassee

Illinois

William Pierce Honnold, Chicago

Gina Yvette Smith, Forest Park

Missouri

Shelbie Lynn Langford, Kansas City

Dana Marquez Samaniego, Kansas City