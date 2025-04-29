Supreme Court announces committee, liaison appointments

TOPEKA—Chief Justice Marla Luckert has signed orders appointing new members to three committees and liaisons to a board.



Specialty Court Funding Advisory Committee



The 2022 Kansas Legislature created the 12-member Specialty Court Funding Advisory Committee to obtain funding and recommend rules for developing specialty courts. Five committee members are appointed by the chief justice.



Andrew Holmes, Berryton, is appointed to serve through July 31, 2026. He is a deputy district attorney for Shawnee County. He replaces Michael Kagay, Shawnee County district attorney.



Judicial Education Advisory Committee



The Judicial Education Advisory Committee recommends and organizes education and training programs for Kansas appellate judges, district judges, and district magistrate judges. The committee seeks to improve the administration of justice, reduce court delays, and promote fair and efficient management of court proceedings.



Appointed are:

Judge Angela Coble, Court of Appeals, to serve through June 30, 2026. She fills the unexpired term of Chief Judge Sarah Warner.

Magistrate Judge Kathleen Watson, 18th Judicial District, to serve through June 30, 2027. She fills the unexpired term of Magistrate Judge Lori Williams, 26th Judicial District. The 18th Judicial District is Sedgwick County.

Ad Hoc Criminal Pretrial Practices and Procedures Advisory Committee



The Ad Hoc Criminal Pretrial Practices and Procedures Advisory Committee identifies best practices related to pretrial procedures and conditions of release, creates educational materials and programs, and helps implement recommendations from the Ad Hoc Pretrial Justice Task Force.



Jared Schechter, jail administrator for the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, is appointed to replace Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter.



Kansas Lawyers Assistance Program Board



The Kansas Lawyers Assistance Program Board are active or retired lawyers who oversee program operations, create policies and procedures, form ad hoc committees, recommend new board members, and submit reports to the Supreme Court.



Appointed to serve as liaisons to the board through February 23, 2027, are: