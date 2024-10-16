Gallant Culture Supports World Geothermal Energy Day

Marketing leader says Houston is the city where geothermal energy will thrive

Deep Geothermal is coming to fruition... It’s exciting for Houston because our city is the epicenter of drilling expertise, making us the de facto epicenter of ultra-deep geothermal technologies.” — Brandy Obvintseva, Principal at Gallant Culture

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gallant Culture is a proud sponsor of World Geothermal Energy Day on October 17th, 2024. The annual event celebrates and educates on the world’s best source of green baseload power to offset energy challenges faced across the globe and address the real needs of climate change.Hosted in the energy capital of the world, Houston, World Geothermal Energy Day will bring together the brightest minds in energy and drilling. The day celebrates the progress geothermal technologies have made and rallies behind the potential for energy at such a large scale. Gallant is proud to be part of an event heralding the world-changing technologies the firm supports on a daily basis.“People who don’t work in energy may be surprised to know that many of the ground-breaking innovations behind geothermal have been in the works for 15 years,” said Brandy Obvintseva, Principal at Gallant Culture. “Deep Geothermal is coming to fruition with a baseload power supply that can lock and load into existing infrastructure and talent pools. It’s exciting for Houston because our city is the epicenter of drilling expertise, making us the de facto epicenter of ultra-deep geothermal technologies.“As a leader who’s working to revolutionize current energy sources through access to geothermal anywhere, we know how difficult it can be to communicate the urgency behind these industry-disrupting technologies,” said Igor Kocis, CEO of GA Drilling “Communicating why geothermal is essential to the transition to renewable energy sources is clear, but ensuring decision-makers understand the need to move now is crucial. In our opinion, if you’re exploring geothermal options currently you’re already behind the curve. Working with a team like Gallant has enabled us to be a leader in how these technologies get adopted and the impact they can make.”The World Geothermal Energy Day celebration is October 17 at Karbach Brewery, where anyone interested in the most promising green energy solution of our day can learn more and meet the players. The event’s title sponsor is Microseismic. https://www.microseismic.com/ ###About Gallant CultureGallant is a fully integrated brand, culture, digital marketing, and communications consultancy exclusively supporting innovative companies in business-to-business energy, deep tech, and space. To learn more, visit www.gallantculture.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.