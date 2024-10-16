Alicia Kali's Panacea Launches CPG Ingredient Symbio For Physical and Emotional Health Answering Stress And Microbiome

Panacea's Symbio Ingredient For Physical and Emotional Health And Well-Being Answering Stress Response And The Microbiome

As you redefine the way you think about health, Symbio already has, delivering a revolution for regenerative nutrition, targeting the core systems that unify physical and emotional health.” — AK, Panacea Founder, CEO, CSO

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Panacea Biomed, a division of Panacea, a leader in regenerative nutrition and innovation, proudly announces the launch of Symbio , a groundbreaking CPG nutritional ingredient designed to enhance health by supporting the “fight or flight” stress response and the brain. Science calls these the sympathetic and central nervous systems. The sympathetic nervous system is considered the biochemical center of health, and exists in humans, animals and plants, it impacts all areas of physical and emotional health. Scientists have long considered that if the soul exists in physical form, it is to be found in the sympathetic nervous system, and indeed Symbio supports the core of all physical and emotional health, as well as the brain, it even answers the gut-brain axis, controls gut motility and digestion.The Impact of Symbioon Human HealthEnhanced Resilience to Physical and Emotional Stress: Symbiostrengthens the body’s natural stress response, promoting a balanced psychological and physical state that can reduce anxiety and improve mental and physical health.Improved Cognition, Perception, Focus and Mental Clarity: By supporting neuroprotection, Symbioenhances memory, focus, and cognition, discernment, emotional regulation, and performance, which studies demonstrate enhances the brains strength, called brain permeability, and prevents brain shrinkage known as a factor in progression of mental and physical illness and disease.Regulation of Inflammation and Immune Function: Symbio’simpact on the sympathetic nervous system and brain helps regulate inflammation, crucial for managing chronic conditions like autoimmune diseases and cardiovascular disorders.Better Management of Chronic Pain and Autonomic Function: By enhancing the nervous systems that control pain, Symbioreduces chronic pain and improves autonomic function, benefiting organs, heart rate, blood pressure, and digestive health.Support for Neuroplasticity and Recovery: Symbiopromotes neuroplasticity. Research shows that the coveted neuroplasticity simply doesn’t occur by positive thoughts, Symbiooffers biochemical support of cognition, perception, discernment, reasoning end emotional regulation supporting recovery from stress and trauma as well as neurological injuries essential for rehabilitation and long-term neurological health.Global Impact on Chronic Illness and DiseaseSymbiooffers potential benefits beyond individual health by integrating into everyday foods and beverages, providing support for managing chronic illness.Reduction in Stress-Related Diseases: Symbioenhances stress resilience, reducing the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, diabetes, and mental health disorders linked to chronic stress.Improved Management of Neurodegenerative Disorders: Supporting the nervous system can slow the progression of diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, improving quality of life for millions.Impact on Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases: Modulating the nervous system’s influence on immune responses offers a novel approach to managing autoimmune conditions and reducing chronic inflammation.Cardiovascular Health Benefits: Enhancing autonomic function can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease, the leading cause of death globally.Reduction of Mental Health Disorders: Symbio’ssupport for neurotransmitter balance offers a non-pharmaceutical approach to mental health, reducing medication reliance and improving outcomes.“As you redefine the way you think about health, we have already done it for you, backed by nearly 40 years of sound ethics and dedication, Symbio delivers the revolutionary solution for regenerative nutrition, targeting the core systems that unify physical and emotional health across health specialties and scientific disciplines, beyond the gut, even the much speculated about adrenals and pineal,” said Alicia Kali, visionary leader of Panacea Biomed whose nearly 40 years dedication to understanding, mapping and simultaneous neuroregeneration has also delivered the answers to head trauma in 2018, a nomination for a precursor to the Nobel Prize in 2019, and over a dozen national and international awards, and innovations far beyond, in regenerative biomedicine and even core issues of AI About Panacea BiomedPanacea is a pioneering company at the forefront of regenerative nutrition, biomedicine and AI, founded in understanding, mapping and simultaneous neuroregeneration of the sympathetic and central nervous systems, encompassing nearly 40 years, having evolved to numerous other areas of health and ultimately technology answering the core issues of AI. Panacea Biomed, a division of Panacea is setting new standards in nutritional health with its highly advanced ingredient solution poised to end decades of global health decline amid 60-74% of the worlds population suffering chronic illness and disease diagnoses.

