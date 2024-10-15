Arizona DPS Partners with ASU and TRULEO to Complete Field Study of Artificial Intelligence for Body Cam Review

Recognizing Police Professionalism

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is partnering with TRULEO and Arizona State University (ASU) to conduct a field study to assess the effectiveness of reviewing body-worn camera video using artificial intelligence (AI). AZDPS will be the first state-level law enforcement agency to utilize this technology with TRULEO.TRULEO’s innovative technology goes beyond what any human can do—it analyzes 100 percent of BWC video. Most U.S. law enforcement agencies review less than 1% of their body camera videos due to limited resources, making positive reinforcement difficult and exacerbating nationwide officer morale, recruiting, and retention challenges. TRULEO’s technology addresses these challenges by making reviews more efficient, removing supervisor bias, and recognizing and giving officers credit for high levels of professionalism.TRULEO’s solution helps address the police staffing crisis impacting agencies across the nation. By automating tedious tasks, officers can return to serving and protecting, while positive reinforcement boosts officer wellness and morale. Together, these efforts improve retention rates, saving agencies significant time and money.“We are proud to have AZDPS join TRULEO as the first department of public safety agency in the nation to use our solution,” said Anthony Tassone, CEO and co-founder of TRULEO. “We’re excited to see the positive impact the BWC analysis will have on the Department and the communities it serves.”“The Arizona Department of Public Safety is committed to delivering dependable and professional public safety services to our communities,” said Colonel Jeffrey Glover, Director of AZDPS and President of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. “'Courteous Vigilance' is our motto, and we are committed to achieving our mission of providing public safety to the State of Arizona. Participating in this field study with ASU and TRULEO demonstrates our commitment to utilizing technology to reduce administrative time and increase our operational effectiveness while recognizing the great work performed by our troopers”.(###)About TRULEO:TRULEO is committed to ensuring responsible, ethical AI usage by converting body camera video to text before analysis, reducing bias, and automatically redacting police officers' and community members' personally identifiable data. TRULEO does not sell body cameras and is thus a conflict-free option for government agencies that require independent, objective audit software. To learn more about TRULEO’s mission to recognize police professionalism, visit www.truleo.co

