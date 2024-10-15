2 Live Culture Expands into Athlete Representation for NFL and NIL Eligible Athletes

2 Live Logo

This move reflects the organization’s deep commitment to supporting the careers of athletes at all stages.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2 Live Culture is excited to announce its expansion into athlete representation, extending its services to NFL and NIL-eligible athletes. This move reflects the organization’s deep commitment to supporting the careers of athletes at all stages, reinforcing its focus on providing not only professional guidance but also holistic support for athletes' well-being.

Founded with a strong sense of community, 2 Live Culture has always been dedicated to uplifting athletes by offering opportunities that go beyond the field. This latest expansion allows the organization to broaden its impact by managing the careers of athletes through strategic representation, contract negotiations, and endorsement deals.

"We believe this agency will add a valuable dimension to our mission, giving us the opportunity to take even better care of our people—mind, body, and soul," said Craig LeBlanc, Founder and CEO of 2 Live Culture. "Our focus has always been on a whole-person concept, and we believe this expansion aligns perfectly with our long-term vision of creating meaningful opportunities throughout every athlete’s journey."

At the heart of 2 Live Culture’s philosophy is the belief that 'Rising Tides Raise All Ships.' This principle of mutual support drives the organization’s mission to uplift each individual athlete, creating an environment where every success is celebrated collectively, fostering a deep sense of brotherhood and community.

For more information about 2 Live Culture and its athlete representation services, visit www.2LiveCulture.com.

About 2 Live Culture

2 Live Culture is a Dallas-based sports collective dedicated to the development of male and female athletes of all ages. With a team of experienced professionals, the organization offers personalized athletic training and career management services, helping athletes achieve success on and off the field.

Media Contact:

Larissa Tate

Events Coordinator

2 Live Culture

(817) 773-1651

larissa@2liveculture.com

www.2LiveCulture.com

