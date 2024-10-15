OWN A PIECE OF MUSIC MEMORABILIA BY MICHAEL JACKSON, PRINCE, OASIS, HENDRIX, GEORGE MICHAEL & MORE IN $2.5M AUCTION

John Lennon’s First Ever Vox Amp - Fawn JMI Vox AC15 Twin est. $125,000 - $250,000

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ON FRIDAY 15TH NOVEMBER 2024, PROPSTORE WILL PRESENT ONE OF THE WORLD'S LARGEST AUCTIONS OF ENTERTAINMENT MEMORABILIA, FEATURING OVER 350 RARE AND UNIQUE MUSIC ITEMS. THIS AUCTION IS PART OF AN EPIC FOUR-DAY EVENT THAT WILL ALSO SHOWCASE AN INCREDIBLE SELECTION OF FILM AND TV MEMORABILIAAUCTION HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:A SELECTION OF MICHAEL JACKSON ’S OUTFITS AND PERSONAL ITEMS FROM THE PRIVATE COLLECTION OF OMER BHATTI, INCLUDING JACKSON’S PHOTO-MATCHED BLACK-AND-GOLD MILITARY JACKET, EST. $250,000 - $500,000, AND A SET OF FRAMED “BEAT IT” LYRICS, HANDWRITTEN BY MICHAEL JACKSON, ESTIMATED BETWEEN $50,000 - $100,000RARE AND ONCE-LOST TAPES FEATURING UNHEARD JIMI HENDRIX MATERIAL WILL BE AUCTIONED AS PART OF AN EXTRAORDINARY TREASURE TROVE OF MUSIC MEMORABILIA FROM THE ARCHIVE OF PATRICIA ‘TRIXIE’ SULLIVAN, WHO WORKED CLOSELY WITH HENDRIX’S MANAGER, MIKE JEFFREY, IN THE LATE 1960S. PROPSTORE’S RESEARCH INTO THE COLLECTION OVER THE PAST MONTHS HAS REVEALED NEVER-BEFORE-HEARD HENDRIX TRACKS, PROVIDING FANS WITH A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO ACQUIRE THESE RARE RECORDINGS AT THE UPCOMING AUCTION.NOEL GALLAGHER’S FIRST GUITAR WHEN JOINING OASIS , A CREAM HOHNER JT60, WILL BE SOLD AS PART OF THE LARGEST COLLECTION OF OASIS GUITARS EVER BROUGHT TO AUCTION AND IS ESTIMATED TO FETCH BETWEEN $31,250 - $62,500. THIS REMARKABLE COLLECTION INCLUDES 15 GUITARS PREVIOUSLY OWNED AND PLAYED BY NOEL GALLAGHER.FROM THE COLLECTION OF DR. FINK - PRODUCER, KEYBOARDIST, AND SONGWRITER FOR PRINCE’S BAND, THE REVOLUTION - COMES AN OBERHEIM OB-8 8-VOICE POLYPHONIC ANALOG SYNTHESIZER USED BY PRINCE DURING THE RECORDING OF “PURPLE RAIN”, ESTIMATED BETWEEN $62,500 - $125,000. THIS COLLECTION INCLUDES OVER 50 LOTS, FEATURING INSTRUMENTS, COSTUMES, AND MEMORABILIA FROM FINK’S CAREER WITH PRINCE AND THE REVOLUTION.ONE OF THE MOST SIGNIFICANT JOHN LENNON AND BEATLES ITEMS TO HIT THE MARKET - JOHN LENNON’S FIRST VOX AMP USED WITH THE FAB FOUR, IS ESTIMATED TO FETCH BETWEEN $125,000 - $250,000.OVER 50 STUNNING PRINTS FROM THE ROCKARCHIVE COLLECTION, SHOWCASING ICONIC IMAGES OF SOME OF THE WORLD’S MOST LEGENDARY MUSICIANS INCLUDING BOB MARLEY, AMY WINEHOUSE, MADONNA, NIRVANA, OASIS, THE SEX PISTOLS, JOHN LENNON AND MANY MORE. THE COLLECTION INCLUDES PHOTOGRAPHS FROM RENOWNED MUSIC PHOTOGRAPHER AND ROCKARCHIVE FOUNDER, JILL FURMANOVSKYRegistration is now open, and bids can placed online, over the phone or via absentee bidding at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/399 In addition, in-room bidding will be open to the public at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in London,on Friday 15th November 2024Last year’s UK music auction saw Michael Jackson’s Photo-matched Black-and-White “Pepsi Commercial” Leather Jacket from the PEPSI NEW GENERATION “STREET” MUSIC VIDEO (1984) sell for $312,500 - inclusive of Buyer’s PremiumPropstore, one of the world’s leading entertainment memorabilia auctioneers, has announced today that over 350 items of music memorabilia to be available at auction. Instruments, handwritten lyrics, clothing, autographs and more will go under the hammer on Friday 15th November from 3PM GMT.Registration and online proxy bids are now open at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/399 . In addition, in-room bidding will be open to the public at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in London on 15th November 2024. Online and telephone bids can be placed throughout the event.Top Music items to be sold at Propstore’s auction (with estimated sale prices) include:MICHAEL JACKSON The Omer Bhatti Collection: Michael Jackson’s Photo-matched Black-and-gold Military-style Jacket est. $250,000 - $500,000JOHN LENNON John Lennon’s First Ever Vox Amp - Fawn JMI Vox AC15 Twin est. $125,000 - $250,000PRINCE AND THE REVOLUTION OB-8 8-voice Polyphonic Analog Synthesizer Used by Prince est. $625,00 - $125,000JIMI HENDRIX The Patricia “Trixie” Sullivan Collection: Master Tape Featuring Four Unreleased Demo Recordings and Original Box Featuring Handwritten Titles by Jimi Hendrix Estimate on RequestMICHAEL JACKSON Framed ''Beat It'' Lyrics Handwritten by Michael Jackson est. $50,000 - $100,000OASIS Noel Gallagher's Owned and Autographed First Ever Oasis Guitar - Cream Hohner JT60 Played During Early Performances est. $31,250 - $62,500KURT COBAIN Kurt Cobain’s Handwritten Music Video Requests Letter est. $18,750 - $37,500QUEEN Freddie Mercury’s Screen-And-Photo-Matched “YEL 4'' Tour Used Piano Monitor Rig Flight Case, used in Queen’s famous LIVE AID performance est. $18,750 - $37,500THE BEATLES Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr Autographed ''Life With The Beatles'' Booklet est. $12,500 - $25,000PAUL MCCARTNEY: GIVE MY REGARDS TO BROAD STREET Handwritten Lyrics by Paul McCartney est. $12,500 - $25,000OASIS Oasis Demo Cassette Tape and Noel Gallagher Handwritten Note est. $6,250 - $12,500BRITNEY SPEARS ...Baby One More Time Tour Outfit est. $3,750 - $7,500KATE BUSH Handwritten “Wuthering Heights” Lyrics and Autographed Single est. $3,750 - $7,500BILLIE EILISH Photo-matched JETPACK Hom(m)e Jacket from a 2017 Press Shoot est.$2,500 - $5,000GEORGE MICHAEL George Michael's Stage-worn NetAid 1999 Sunglasses est. $2,500 - $5,000LADY GAGA Lady Gaga's Custom-Made Boots est. $2,500 - $5,000STORMZY Stormzy Signed Glastonbury Set List est. $2,500 - $5,000AMY WINEHOUSE The Rockarchive Collection: Limited Edition Union Chapel Backstage Print by Jill Furmanovsky, Autographed by Amy Winehouse, London, 2006 est. $1,250 - $2,500MADONNA The Rockarchive Collection: Artist's Proof Silver Gelatin Print by Peter Cunningham, New York, 1982 est. $1,250 - $2,500CHER Cher's Custom Distressed Jeans and Braces est. $1,000 - $2,000ONE DIRECTION Harry Styles’ “You & I” Music Video Jumper est. $625 - $1,250Propstore’s auction is suitable for fans with a variety of budgets. Mark Hochman, Propstore's Music Specialist, commented on the upcoming auction: "We're excited to return for Propstore's largest music sale yet, featuring over 350 amazing lots including exceptional pieces from Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon, Prince, Michael Jackson, Stormzy and many others. We're especially proud to present the biggest collection of Oasis guitars ever brought to market, giving fans a chance to own a piece of British music history." - Ends -

Propstore is holding an auction preview exhibition at their UK office in Hertfordshire by appointment until Friday 8th November 2024. The exhibition will feature many lots from the auction, giving fans the opportunity to see props and costumes from the auction up close and ask questions the specialists questions. Visit propstore.com/liveauction to make a viewing appointment.

Propstore will hold live-stream exhibition events on social media in October and November. These events will offer opportunities to see artefacts from the auction up close and ask questions of the auction staff. These events will offer opportunities to see artefacts from the auction up close and ask questions of the auction staff..About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. 