Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,136 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,893 in the last 365 days.

AHA podcast — Haircuts and Health Checks: A Barbershop Partners with Indiana University Health 

In this conversation, Marvin Taylor, owner of All in the Wrists, and Brownsyne Tucker Edmonds, M.D., vice president and chief health equity officer at Indiana University Health, discuss the importance of barbershops in the African American community, and how community health workers inside these barbershops are providing valuable health care and public education. To see the video on IU Health and All in the Wrists partnership, please click here. LISTEN NOW 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA podcast — Haircuts and Health Checks: A Barbershop Partners with Indiana University Health 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more