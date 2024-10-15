AHA podcast — Haircuts and Health Checks: A Barbershop Partners with Indiana University Health 

In this conversation, Marvin Taylor, owner of All in the Wrists, and Brownsyne Tucker Edmonds, M.D., vice president and chief health equity officer at Indiana University Health, discuss the importance of barbershops in the African American community, and how community health workers inside these barbershops are providing valuable health care and public education. To see the video on IU Health and All in the Wrists partnership, please click here. LISTEN NOW

