Fiskl Launches Fi: AI Financial Advisor for Small Businesses Worldwide

Fiskl AI Global Accounting Fiskl FI financial AI advisor on mobile Fi - AI Financial Insights from Fiskl

Redefining Financial Management with Advanced AI Tech for Small Businesses Globally

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fiskl, the AI-powered financial management platform for small businesses, announces the global release of “Fi”, its embedded AI financial advisor, now available at no additional cost to all customers. Fi is powered by Fiskl's hybrid AI platform, combining a suite of AI technologies that provide personalized insights and intelligent accounting guidance—transforming financial management for small businesses everywhere.

Fi—Your Intelligent Financial Advisor

Fi isn’t just an AI assistant; it’s a contextual financial advisor designed to deliver tailored financial clarity, bringing enterprise-level insights to small businesses. Using Fiskl’s advanced AI platform, Fi adapts to small business needs—delivering smart, real-time insights, assisting with cash flow management, and simplifying financial planning to enable more informed decisions.

Innovation without the Complexity

Fiskl provides Fi’s powerful advisory tools to all small businesses at no extra cost, ensuring that advanced AI-driven insights are accessible to everyone. Fiskl’s AI platform provides financial analysis, multilingual support, and proactive recommendations that are easy to understand—making advanced financial management accessible to all, especially those without an accounting background.

“With Fi, we are redefining what small business owners can achieve with the help of advanced AI,” said Alina Lapusneanu, CEO of Fiskl. “Fi is built on Fiskl’s innovative hybrid AI platform, providing sophisticated financial insights and proactive guidance to empower small businesses. We believe that every small business deserves access to the most cutting-edge tools available, empowering them to succeed without traditional barriers of cost or complexity.”

Future-Focused Financial Management

Fi is continuously evolving to provide even greater value to small businesses. Upcoming features will include AI-powered cash flow forecasting and interactive scenario planning, allowing businesses to anticipate their financial future and explore the impact of different decisions—all through simple conversations. Fiskl continues to lead in bringing innovative, enterprise-level financial tools to small businesses globally.

Best-in-Class Multi-Currency Management

Fiskl’s platform features advanced multi-currency management on all plans and ensures all features are available on mobile, empowering small businesses to manage their finances seamlessly from any device. Fiskl offers localized price plans in each country, tailored to the local buying power, making it an affordable and accessible solution globally.

Fiskl Redefines Financial Innovation for Small Businesses Worldwide

Partnerships with leading financial institutions such as JP Morgan Chase, Revolut, Airwallex, and Stripe support Fiskl’s reputation for modern, user-centric financial technology. With recent accolades, including recognition by Fast Company’s “Next Big Things in Tech” and Fintech of the Year at The Europas, Fiskl continues to reshape financial management with innovative, accessible tools designed specifically for small businesses.

Ready to see Fi in action? Register today and discover how our AI advisor can empower your financial journey—visit https://fiskl.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.