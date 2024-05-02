Fiskl Deepens Stripe Partnership to Revolutionize Small Business Financial Management Globally

Fiskl and Stripe to Transform Global SME Finances

Fiskl Integrates Stripe's Latest Advancements for Small Businesses Unparalleled Multi-Currency Payment and Reconciliation Worldwide

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fiskl, a leading innovator in financial software for small businesses, today announced significant enhancements to its integration with Stripe, the global technology company building financial infrastructure for the internet economy. These enhancements leverage the latest advancements announced at Stripe’s recent Sessions conference, positioning Fiskl to offer the most sophisticated multi-currency payment and reconciliation capabilities available on the market.

Fiskl's seamless integration with Stripe Connect enables small business customers to seamlessly accept payments from clients worldwide in multiple currencies. The platform automatically tracks payment status, marks invoices as paid, and categorizes payment processing fees, simplifying multi-currency accounting for business owners.

What sets Fiskl apart is its newly released deep Stripe virtual bank feed reconciliation, which automatically handles scenarios involving bulk payouts in multiple currencies. When a small business customer takes payments from clients in various currencies, the funds accumulate in their Stripe account before being transferred to their actual bank account through Stripe payouts. Fiskl's comprehensive integration breaks down all payments in the relevant accounts automatically, auto-categorizing them correctly in the chart of accounts, client, vendor tax, and payment processing fees, regardless of the currencies involved. This "zero-touch" reconciliation is a game-changer for businesses dealing with multi-currency transactions.

At the recent Stripe Sessions conference, Stripe cofounder and CEO Patrick Collison discussed the company's focus on helping users navigate the complex payments landscape, stating that Stripe is "making [its] platform more modular, so companies can use just the parts of Stripe most useful to them."

"Our partnership with Stripe has been instrumental in providing our global customers with a seamless and exceptional payment experience while simplifying their accounting processes," said Alina Lapusneanu, CEO at Fiskl. "With our deep Stripe Connect integration and advanced multi-currency reconciliation capabilities, Fiskl offers the most comprehensive Stripe payments and accounting solution in the market, empowering businesses to focus on growth and success."

Looking ahead, Fiskl plans to integrate more Stripe Connect elements and explore the offering of stablecoin payments. As announced by CEO Patrick Collison, Stripe will begin supporting global stablecoin payments this summer. Transactions will instantly settle on-chain and automatically convert to fiat currency.

"Stripe's upcoming support for stablecoin payments is a game-changer for small businesses worldwide," said Shawn Vader, CTO and Co-founder of Fiskl. "I see this as a transformative moment that will unlock new opportunities for global commerce. Stablecoins offer a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send and receive payments across borders without the volatility of traditional cryptocurrencies. By integrating stablecoin support into our platform through Stripe Connect, Fiskl will enable our users to tap into new markets, reduce transaction fees, and streamline cross-border payments like never before. This is particularly significant for small businesses in emerging markets, where access to traditional banking services can be limited. With stablecoin payments powered by Stripe and Fiskl, entrepreneurs around the world will have a more level playing field to participate in the global economy. We're excited to work with Stripe to bring this innovative payment option to our users and help small businesses thrive in the digital age."

Fiskl also intends to launch a Stripe app in the second half of 2024, further enhancing the value proposition for its customers. Fiskl's expanded Stripe payments and comprehensive integration are now available to all customers, offering a truly global solution for small businesses and accountants seeking to streamline their payment and accounting processes.

About Fiskl

Fiskl is an AI-powered financial management and accounting platform - reinventing the financial stack for small businesses in over 200 countries. Fiskl has been named to Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech, Fintech of the Year at the prestigious Europas Awards (TechCrunch) and Accounting Tech of the Year at the Europe Fintech Awards in 2023. Fiskl is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. For more information, visit https://fiskl.com.