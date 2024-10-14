WYDOT opens portions of US 14 and US 14A previously closed due to Elk Fire

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has opened US 14 from Greybull to Burgess Junction and US 14A from Burgess Junction to Lovell.

US 14 Burgess Junction east to Dayton remains closed.

Due to the heavy fire-fighting traffic of crews working the Elk Fire north and east of these routes, motorists are asked to watch for their presence and yield to them when necessary.

The Bighorn National Forest Service has closed access to the following forest service roads. These roads are within the fire boundary and are not accessible to motorists. These roads include Forest Service Road 26 /Dead Swede to Red Grade on US 14 and Forest Service Roads 14,15, and 178 on US 14A.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol will be monitoring the closure gates at Dayton and Burgess Junction.