Bloomberg News Ranks Jason Schenker Among Top FX Forecasters And #1 U.S. Unemployment Rate Forecaster in the World

Bloomberg News Ranked Jason Schenker Among Top Foreign Exchange Forecasters in the World After Being Named #1 U.S. Unemployment Rate Forecaster

Every time Bloomberg News recognizes my forecast accuracy, it is tremendously meaningful, providing both professional and personal validation.” — Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prestige Economics and The Futurist Institute are excited to share that Bloomberg News has recognized the world-renowned economist, futurist, and bestselling author Jason Schenker for his exceptional foreign exchange rate forecast accuracy through the end of Q3 2024.Bloomberg News issued three Top Rankings for Jason Schenker’s FX Forecasts for Prestige Economics through the end of Q3 2024:#6 British Pound Forecaster in the World#3 Polish Złoty Forecaster in the World#3 EUR/CHF Forecaster in the WorldThese rankings are based on Mr. Schenker’s forecasts for the end of Q3 2024 that were produced over the prior four quarters.Jason Schenker has been a professional economist for over 20 years. He had been consistently top-ranked by Bloomberg News for the forecast accuracy of Prestige Economics FX, commodity, and economic forecasts. Since 2011, Prestige Economics forecasts produced by Jason Schenker have been top-ranked by Bloomberg in 47 different categories, including rankings as the #1 forecaster in the world in 27 categories.In addition to being top-ranked by Bloomberg News for his foreign exchange forecasts for the end of Q3 2024, Jason Schenker was top-ranked by Bloomberg News for his economic indicator forecast accuracy through the end of Q3 2024.Bloomberg News Q3 2024 Top Rankings for Mr. Schenker’s U.S. Economic Indicator Forecasts for Prestige Economics:#1 U.S. Unemployment Rate Forecaster in the World#3 ISM Manufacturing PMI Forecaster in the World#6 Housing Starts Forecaster in the World#7 Consumer Confidence Forecaster in the WorldThese economic indicator rankings are based on forecasts made throughout the 12 months ending with the close of Q3 2024. These rankings recognize Mr. Schenker’s superior work in predicting important economic and financial indicators for Prestige Economics.“Recognition for my forecast accuracy is a testament to the value Prestige Economics brings to our clients,” commented Mr. Schenker. “Prestige Economics is devoted to delivering reliable economic and financial insights to our clients. Every time Bloomberg News recognizes my forecast accuracy, it is tremendously meaningful, providing both professional and personal validation.”These accolades reinforce Jason Schenker’s status as a leading global forecaster and futurist - roles in which he has consistently demonstrated his commitment to providing robust economic and financial analysis and accurate forecasts to guide strategic decision-making.Mr. Schenker is also the Chairman of The Futurist Institute.About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker prepares leaders for the future. He has given over 1,200 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews, including as a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. Over 1.2 million students have taken Jason’s 40 LinkedIn Learning courses on business, leadership, economics, and finance. He is the author and editor of 36 books, including 15 bestsellers on economics, technology, finance, supply chain, and energy. Mr. Schenker holds master’s degrees in Applied Economics from UNC Greensboro, Germanic Languages and Literature from UNC Chapel Hill, and Negotiation, Conflict Resolution, and Peacebuilding from CSU Dominguez Hills. He is also a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors and an Adjunct Fellow of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Jason Schenker is a 2024 LinkedIn Top Voice.- For more information about Jason Schenker, visit www.JasonSchenker.com About Prestige EconomicsFounded in 2009, Prestige Economics is a leading financial market research firm specializing in economic, risk, and strategy consulting. Thanks to Jason Schenker, the firm has a long track record of accurately forecasting economic indicators, commodity prices, and foreign exchange rates. With a reputation for rigorous analysis and high-quality forecasts, Prestige Economics assists clients in navigating complex economic trends to make informed decisions. Prestige Economics has also created ground-breaking geopolitical research on Cold War Two- For more information, visit www.PrestigeEconomics.com

