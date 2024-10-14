Disaster Recovery Center to Open Oct. 15 in Unicoi County
A Disaster Recovery Center will open Tuesday, Oct. 15, in Unicoi County to help Tennessee survivors who had damage or losses from Tropical Storm Helene.
The center is located at:
National Guard Armory/Unicoi Emergency Operations Center
615 South Main Ave.
Erwin, TN 37650
Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. ET Sunday
Additional centers are opening soon. To find one near you, go to fema.gov/drc.
The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Monday, Dec. 2. Here are the ways to apply:
- Visit DisasterAssistance.gov
- Use the FEMA mobile app
- Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to midnight ET seven days a week, and specialists speak many languages. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.
To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.
FEMA programs are accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, or TEMA, has opened three Multi-Agency Resource Centers, where you can speak with representatives from TEMA; FEMA; the Tennessee Department of Human Services, Department of Labor and Workforce Development, and Department of Safety and Homeland Security-Driver Services; the American Red Cross; the U.S. Small Business Administration; Veterans Services and other organizations.
These centers are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday-Friday and noon to 5 p.m. ET Sunday in:
- Elizabethton: 1749 Hwy 19 East, Elizabethton, TN 37643
- Jonesborough: 306 Forest Drive, Jonesborough, TN 37659
-
* Newport: 466 Learning Road, Newport, TN 37821
- * Depending on the navigation service you are using, the address may show up as 466 Learning Way.
