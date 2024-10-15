25 Year Old Author of Tinker's Affliction Interviewed on San Diego's Brett Davis Podcast

Author Dana Encarnacion Tinkers Affliction Novel Dana Being Interviewed By Brett Davis

Tinker's Affliction has a very special place in my heart. Readers will enjoy a compelling tale of intrigue, young love, and a young woman figuring out her place in the world. ” — Dana Encarnacion - Author of Tinker's Affliction

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Dana Encarnacion was recently featured on the Brett Davis Podcast. The 25 year old author is the creator of Tinker's Affliction, a powerful novel about Tinker, a young female genius. Tinker starts off in foster care and is terrified of never finding her "forever family." When she is on the verge of aging out of the foster system, a family shows up with a mysterious past of their own. Tinker must navigate school, a new home, and a budding young relationship with a new guy.Tinker's Affliction can be found on Barnes and Noble online and Amazon. Dana credits her mother with helping her with editing and proofreading the book as they neared publication. Brett Davis, CEO of Blu Lapis Media saw Dana's potential and set up an interview with her to share her story to the Blu Lapis audience. Brett has interviewed many famed athletes, actors, and prominent members of society with his notable Brett Davis Podcast, based out of Coronado, California.Tinker's Affliction can be purchased here: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/tinkers-affliction-dana-encarnacion/1145669422?ean=2940185960356 #books, #author, #publishing, #fiction, #fantasy

Dana is interviewed by Brett Davis

