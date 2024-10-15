Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,256 in the last 365 days.

25 Year Old Author of Tinker's Affliction Interviewed on San Diego's Brett Davis Podcast

Author Dana Encarnacion

Tinkers Affliction Novel

Dana Being Interviewed By Brett Davis

Tinker's Affliction has a very special place in my heart. Readers will enjoy a compelling tale of intrigue, young love, and a young woman figuring out her place in the world. ”
— Dana Encarnacion - Author of Tinker's Affliction
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dana Encarnacion was recently featured on the Brett Davis Podcast. The 25 year old author is the creator of Tinker's Affliction, a powerful novel about Tinker, a young female genius. Tinker starts off in foster care and is terrified of never finding her "forever family." When she is on the verge of aging out of the foster system, a family shows up with a mysterious past of their own. Tinker must navigate school, a new home, and a budding young relationship with a new guy.

Tinker's Affliction can be found on Barnes and Noble online and Amazon. Dana credits her mother with helping her with editing and proofreading the book as they neared publication. Brett Davis, CEO of Blu Lapis Media saw Dana's potential and set up an interview with her to share her story to the Blu Lapis audience. Brett has interviewed many famed athletes, actors, and prominent members of society with his notable Brett Davis Podcast, based out of Coronado, California.

Tinker's Affliction can be purchased here: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/tinkers-affliction-dana-encarnacion/1145669422?ean=2940185960356

#books, #author, #publishing, #fiction, #fantasy

Rob Garcia
Shift Magazine
+1 619-316-1856
email us here

Dana is interviewed by Brett Davis

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

25 Year Old Author of Tinker's Affliction Interviewed on San Diego's Brett Davis Podcast

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more