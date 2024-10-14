West Highland Terrier Recovers from Cruciate Ligament Injury Through Innovative Integrative Care

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A remarkable recovery story of "Trixie," an 8-year-old West Highland Terrier mix, demonstrates the effectiveness of integrative care in treating complex veterinary conditions. Diagnosed with a cruciate ligament tear in her left hind leg and pre-existing hip dysplasia and osteoarthritis, Trixie's case presented significant challenges. However, a multimodal treatment approach, combining acupuncture, photomedicine, bracing, and oral pain management, led to her consistent weight-bearing and improved mobility after just two months of therapy.Case Overview:Trixie's medical history included a previous cruciate ligament injury in her right stifle, which was treated with a surgical intervention, followed by a lengthy rehabilitation process. When she presented with acute lameness in her left hind leg in October 2018, radiographs confirmed a cruciate ligament tear in the left stifle, in addition to right-sided hip dysplasia and osteoarthritis in her right stifle.Despite the severity of her condition, Trixie's owners opted for a non-surgical, integrative approach to treatment. The plan included acupuncture, photomedicine, joint supplements, and pain control medications. Trixie received regular acupuncture and electroacupuncture sessions, with specific points targeted to reduce pain, promote healing, and strengthen the muscles around the affected joints. Photomedicine was also utilized to reduce inflammation and stimulate tissue repair.Progress and Outcomes:Trixie's progress became apparent over the first several weeks of treatment, after which she began showing increasingly greater improvements. By the following month, Trixie was consistently weight-bearing on her left hind leg and exhibited a marked reduction in muscle tension and pain. Her owners noticed a visible increase in her comfort and mobility, leading to the discontinuation of some pain medications as her condition stabilized. The integrative approach not only avoided the complications associated with another surgical procedure but also provided a less invasive and more natural pathway to recovery. Trixie's case is a testament to the potential of combining conventional and integrative veterinary therapies to achieve optimal outcomes for animal companions with complex medical conditions.About CuraCore:CuraCore is a leading educational institution dedicated to promoting integrative medicine for both veterinary and human healthcare. Founded by Dr. Narda G. Robinson, CuraCore offers comprehensive training programs in medical acupuncture, photomedicine, botanical medicine, and other non-pharmaceutical therapies. With a focus on science-based, non-surgical approaches, CuraCore empowers healthcare professionals to provide innovative and compassionate care to their patients. Our mission is to advance the integration of conventional and complementary therapies, enhancing treatment outcomes and improving quality of life.

