Governor Ron DeSantis Awards $9.5 Million and Other State Assistance to SeaPort Manatee for Repairs After Hurricane Damage

PALMETTO, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the award of $9.5 million to SeaPort Manatee to jumpstart its recovery and help repair impacted infrastructure following significant damage caused by Hurricane Milton. SeaPort Manatee is the primary deep-water seaport in Southwest Florida. It receives fuel, fruits and vegetables, appliances, construction materials, and wood for distribution across Southwest Florida and the Southeast.

Following Hurricane Milton, initial damage assessments indicated potential losses of $225 million at SeaPort Manatee. While many of the port’s losses are insured, some components are not. Damage to the port includes the loss of 10 out of 13 on-site warehouses, 3 of the ten port-owned docking facilities, and widespread damage to port offices.

“This action to get SeaPort Manatee back to full operations will benefit the people of Florida, ensure the hardening of our infrastructure for future disasters, and ensure normal life is resumed for Floridians as soon as possible,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Taking action to address these impacts now is imperative to keep Florida on the road to recovery.”

This investment will include:

$5.5 million for emergency berth repairs and dredging in state waters;

$3.5 million for immediate security needs and access control; and,

$500,000 to support planning activities for fortifying port infrastructure.

In addition to this funding, Governor DeSantis directed several state agencies to step in and assist the port to expedite recovery efforts. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will provide subject matter experts and skilled workers, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will expedite all permits for the immediate rebuild of port infrastructure, and the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) will provide support in navigating the FEMA award process. The Florida National Guard will also provide personnel to reestablish perimeter security and assist in repairing the port fence.

“With the major impact that seaports have on our state’s economy and the quality of life for our residents, it’s critical that we ensure our seaports are open and fully operational, particularly SeaPort Manatee given the significant damage they sustained following Hurricane Milton,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “Thank you to Governor Ron DeSantis, our state agency partners, and all our seaport partners as we work together to ensure Florida’s seaports stay open for business.”

For every state dollar invested in seaport infrastructure, the expected return on investment for the state is seven dollars in state and local taxes. In 2023, SeaPort Manatee supported 42,094 U.S. jobs, generated $275 million in state and local taxes, and contributed $7.3 billion in economic value to the U.S. economy.

