Berlin Barracks / Presumed drowning

DATE/TIME: 5:35 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rood Pond, Williamstown, VT

VICTIM: Steven Jones

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a presumed drowning involving Steven Jones, 30, of Brookfield, who was last seen Sunday afternoon in Rood Pond in Williamstown after his kayak overturned. Search crews recovered a body Monday morning, Oct. 14, 2024, that is believed to be his.

Police were notified of the incident at about 5:35 p.m. Sunday after witnesses heard yelling from the pond and saw the overturned kayak. Mr. Jones was reported to have been on the water to go duck hunting and was dressed in warm clothing but was not wearing a life vest. This incident does not appear suspicious.

Recovery efforts Monday involved the Vermont State Police Underwater Recovery Team, which located the body in the water at about 11 a.m. The body was brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for confirmation of identity and an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact VSP’s Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191. No additional details are currently available.

