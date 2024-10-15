Stratus Surfaces Announces the Grand Opening of its Countertop Slab Gallery in Denver, Colorado

Stratus proudly announces the grand opening of its sixth slab gallery.

Our Denver slab gallery reflects our commitment to providing an effortless customer experience where quality meets creativity, and design aspirations become reality.” — Steven Wilson, Vice President

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratus Surfaces, a leading provider of elegant surface solutions, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new slab gallery in Denver, Colorado. Located at 9575 E. 40th Ave., Suite 140, Denver, CO 80238, this location will showcase the company's extensive selection of premium natural stone, StratusQuartz , and StratusPorcelain ™ slabs."We are excited to expand our presence in the Colorado market and offer fabricators, designers, builders, and homeowners a dedicated space to explore the limitless possibilities of our exquisite products," says Steven Wilson, Vice President at Stratus Surfaces. "Our slab gallery reflects our commitment to providing an effortless customer experience where quality meets creativity, and design aspirations become reality."Stratus Surfaces: Your Partner in Creating Extraordinary SpacesMore than just a wholesale distributor, Stratus Surfaces is a trusted partner in crafting exceptional spaces. The company's unwavering commitment to quality and dedication to excellence extends to every aspect of the customer experience. Whether you're a seasoned countertop installer, a creative interior designer, a meticulous homeowner, or a visionary home builder, Stratus Surfaces caters to your specific needs with professionalism and integrity.Experience the Stratus Difference at the New Denver Slab GalleryThe Denver slab gallery offers a one-stop shop for all your countertop needs. Here's what you can expect:• An expansive selection of premium natural stone, StratusQuartz, and StratusPorcelain™ slabs: Explore a wide variety of colors, patterns, and finishes to find the perfect product to elevate your project.• Unwavering commitment to quality: Stratus Surfaces sources only the finest quality of products, ensuring exceptional beauty and long-lasting durability.• Knowledgeable staff: A dedicated team of experts is on hand to guide you through the selection process, answer your questions, and help you find the perfect slab for your project.• Homeowner-friendly environment: Homeowners are always welcome to visit the slab gallery and warehouses to hand-pick the ideal slabs for their dream kitchens, bathrooms, or any other space. Stratus will finalize the purchase with the desired fabricator, who will then install the product.Opening CelebrationJoin Stratus Surfaces for the Denver Slab Gallery debut on Friday, October 18th, from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, where you can experience the new slab gallery firsthand and meet the Stratus Surfaces team.About Stratus SurfacesStratus Surfaces is a leading provider of elegant countertop surface solutions, offering a comprehensive selection of premium natural stone, StratusQuartz, and StratusPorcelain™ slabs. The company is committed to providing an effortless customer experience and partners with fabricators, homeowners, designers, and builders to create extraordinary spaces.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.