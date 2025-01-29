Stratus Surfaces Announces the Opening of its Dallas Area Showroom and Slab Gallery

Stratus Surfaces Opens Dallas Area Showroom and Slab Gallery

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratus Surfaces, a leading provider of elegant countertop surface solutions, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new showroom and slab gallery in Dallas, Texas. Located at 2250 Morgan Pkwy., Suite 140, Farmers Branch, TX 75234, this location will cater to residential and commercial markets in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and beyond.Stratus Surfaces proudly offers a wide range of Premium Natural Stone , Stratus Quartz, and StratusPorcelain ™ slabs. More than just a wholesale distributor, Stratus Surfaces is a trusted partner in crafting exceptional spaces. The company's unwavering commitment to quality and dedication to excellence extends to every aspect of the customer's experience.The Dallas showroom and slab gallery are open six days a week, 8:00 AM-5:00 PM Monday through Friday and 10:00 AM-2:00 PM Saturday. Customer walk-ins from both consumers and trade professionals are welcome.About Stratus SurfacesStratus Surfaces is a leading provider of elegant countertop surface solutions, offering a comprehensive selection of premium natural stone, StratusQuartz , and StratusPorcelain™ slabs. The company is committed to providing an effortless customer experience and partners with fabricators, homeowners, designers, and builders to create extraordinary spaces.

