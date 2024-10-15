EpiVario Announces Appointment of Chris Cashman to the Board of Directors

EpiVario Inc.

Company welcomes esteemed life sciences executive and community leader as current board member moves to observer status

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EpiVario, Inc., a biotech company at the forefront of developing novel therapeutics for memory-related psychiatric disorders, today announced the appointment of Mr. Chris Cashman as an independent director to its Board of Directors. Mr. Cashman is a healthcare executive and experienced board member who brings decades of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry leadership experience, including prior biopharma CEO and Board positions.

"Mr. Cashman brings to the Board deep biopharmaceutical industry experience spanning executive leadership, governance, strategic planning, product development and commercialization. His expertise will be an important asset to the Board as we drive continued growth of our existing portfolio of proprietary products and develop EpiVario into a world class biotech drug developer," said Thomas Kim, Chief Executive Officer of EpiVario. "Chris has already provided valuable insight as an advisor to EpiVario and we are thrilled to expand his role as a Board member. We welcome Chris to the Board and look forward to working together."

"I have known Thomas for over a decade, and have consulted with EpiVario for several years, including as a Board Observer. Now, I am delighted to expand from that and join EpiVario’s Board,” said Mr. Cashman. “I look forward to working with Thomas more closely and supporting the company as it continues to advance its innovative medicines to patients living with serious neurological and psychiatric conditions.”

Dr. Chen has represented the University of Pennsylvania on the company Board of Directors. She is currently an Associate Director of PCI Ventures, which supports the creation of new companies, such as EpiVario, that use technology developed at the University. Dr. Chen is moving to Board Observer status at the request of the University.

ABOUT CHRIS CASHMAN

Chris has enjoyed a career as a senior executive of early and mid-stage biopharmaceutical companies and major divisions of big pharma spanning the last 4 decades. Presently he serves as Chairman of MBF Therapeutics, Director of Noble Biomaterials, Telesis Therapeutics. Member of Mentor Connect Philadelphia. He is the former Chairman and CEO of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, former Chairman of JDP Therapeutics, and past CEO of Protez Pharmaceuticals and Message Pharmaceuticals. Chris was previously a Vice President at Pfizer and SmithKline Beecham.



ABOUT EPIVARIO

EpiVario is pioneering novel epigenetic therapeutics for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders. Spun out of The University of Pennsylvania, the company is developing pharmacotherapeutics that target a newly discovered epigenetic process in long-term memory formation. By targeting this activity to modulate stress and drug-related memories, EpiVario is establishing a novel, differentiated, and promising approach to address substance use disorders and PTSD.

For further information, please visit epivario.com. Follow EpiVario on Twitter at @EpiVario and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/epivario





