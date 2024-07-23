EpiVario CEO Thomas Kim Accepted into Prestigious Babson SUD Sprint Program

EpiVario Inc.

Mr. Kim will join leading substance use solution innovators to collaborate on approaches to treat leading societal problem

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EpiVario is proud to announce that CEO Thomas Kim has been selected to participate in the esteemed Babson College Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Sprint program. Mr. Kim will join 29 other leading innovators dedicated to developing solutions for substance use disorders as part of the 2024 cohort, sponsored by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).. In August, these experts will convene in Massachusetts for a five day, in-person strategic workshop built on Babson's signature Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® methodology. This intensive program will connect Mr. Kim with key industry leaders in the SUD solution ecosystem and includes site visits, critical resources, and networking events.

EpiVario is at the forefront of researching cue-triggered drug craving and relapse involving the metabolic enzyme acetyl CoA synthetase-2 (ACSS2). This generates acetyl-CoA, which EpiVario has identified to be key to building cocaine-related memories. Utilizing this epigenetic approach, EpiVario is developing an acute treatment that reduces drug craving responses and helps prevent relapse in SUD patients.

“I am excited about this opportunity to work with other entrepreneurs and experts in the field to address the substance use crisis in the United States,” said Mr. Kim. He continued: “this selection highlights the value of EpiVario’s approach to treating these disorders.”

Now in its second year, Babson SUD Sprint (formerly L-SPRINT) is a 6-day custom program in entrepreneurship and commercialization for researchers and inventors tackling substance use disorders (SUD)/drug addiction, taught at the world’s number one college for entrepreneurship.

ABOUT EPIVARIO

EpiVario is pioneering novel epigenetic therapeutics for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders. Spun out of the Epigenetics Institute of The University of Pennsylvania, the company is developing pharmacotherapeutics that target a newly discovered epigenetic process in long-term memory formation. By targeting this activity to modulate stress and drug-related memories, EpiVario is establishing a novel, differentiated, and promising approach to address substance use disorders and PTSD.

For further information, please visit epivario.com. Follow EpiVario on Twitter at @EpiVario and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/epivario