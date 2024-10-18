German Oncologist Once Again in the Running for the Grammys®

Dr. J. B. Blues - 67th Grammy Awards

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. J. B. Blues , aka Dr. Bernd Jung, an oncologist at a hospital in Essen, Germany, is once again reaching for the GrammysThe blues rock musician started playing guitar at the age of fourteen. His guitar style was mainly influenced by blues, especially by Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan. He has made a name for himself by producing "Blues Rock Against Cancer" charity concerts in his homeland. With his latest album " MULTIPLICITY ", which impresses with its stylistic diversity, he is once more on the ballot for the Grammy Awards, following his Grammyparticipation in 2022. The Recording Academy in Los Angeles has approved him in categories such as Best Contemporary Blues Album, Best American Roots Song, Best American Roots Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Performance. The songs on "MULTIPLICITY", composed by Dr. J. B. and recorded at the L'Auditorium Studios in Paris, address socially relevant topics such as climate change ("We Don’t Want To Look Into A Bluesy Future", "Point Of No Return", "She Saves Mother Earth") and critical reflections on war ("Don’t Leave Me Now"). For this album Dr. J. B. was backed by French blues musicians Christophe Garreau (bass) and Guillaume Destarac (drums). The recordings and mixing were operated by sound engineer Tristan Abgrall, with mastering done by Tony Cousins at Metropolis Studios in London. Cousins is known for his work with artists like Adele, Elton John, and George Michael.With "MULTIPLICITY", Dr. J. B. reached the finals in the Blues and Rock categories at the Intercontinental Music Awards in Los Angeles in August 2024.His debut album "Bluesy Sky over Paris" (2022) was a success in the genre. The album, a homage to Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan, earned him several awards, including the Akademia Music Award in Los Angeles for "Best Blues Album" and "Best Blues Song" for his "Little Wing" interpretation. The American JazzBluesNews magazine ranked the album among the top 10 blues albums of 2022. With over 2.5 million streams on Spotify, Dr. J. B. Blues became one of the most successful German blues musicians of 2022, paving the way for his first Grammyparticipation in 2022 (65th Grammy Awards).Press Reviews:American Blues Blast Magazine :"...He makes his recording debut with this tasty CD, which pays tribute to two of his heroes, Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan... Like Vaughan, his main influence, the shred-free notes he delivers flow smoothly without the necessity of excessive pyrotechnics... Dr. J.B. Blues delivers a treat for lovers of early blues-rock that walked a tightrope between the two artforms, and he does it in his own way..."Akademia Music Awards Los Angeles :"...This stylish blues brew is an awesome experience. Dr. J. B. Blues carves guitar with mesmerizing skill and everyone pulls together on cuts like Little Wing to deliver the kind of art that could reconceive the genre..."Rootstime Magazine Belgium :"Great how Dr. J. B. Blues, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jimi Hendrix Bring Back Life with Great Class on Bluesy Sky Over Paris..."With "MULTIPLICITY", Dr. J. B. Blues continues his musical journey. He stays true to his roots and manages to incorporate social issues in his new songs. He is establishing himself as one of the most exciting German blues-rock musicians on the international stage. His renewed participation in the Grammys(67th Grammy Awards) underscores his growing status. The nominations will be announced on November 8th in Los Angeles.

