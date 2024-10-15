TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine Becomes Primary Medical Provider for Long Creek High School

The partnership ensures Long Creek High School student-athletes can access high-quality orthopedic care.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Antonio, TX: TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine is proud to announce its new role as Long Creek High School's primary medical provider. The partnership underscores TSAOG’s commitment to promoting the health and well-being of student-athletes by offering expert orthopedic care both on and off the field.TSAOG’s sports medicine physicians has extensive experience treating sports-related injuries and helping athletes maintain peak performance. This collaboration ensures that Long Creek High School’s athletic teams have direct access to specialized care, enhancing their safety and success throughout the school year.TSAOG’s dedication to excellence has made it one of the region’s most trusted names in orthopedic care. With a full continuum of services, including hand therapy, physical therapy, urgent care, and rehabilitation, TSAOG remains committed to keeping athletes at their best.About the Company:John J. Hinchey, M.D. established TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine and has been a long-time provider of quality orthopedic care since 1947. TSAOG is on a mission to provide patients with the highest standards of medical care. With this commitment in mind, TSAOG has become the most extensive orthopedic care practice throughout San Antonio and South Texas. TSAOG physicians specialize in diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal system diseases and injuries, including joint replacement and arthritis, sports medicine injuries, arthroscopic surgery, spine treatment, and more. The highly renowned practice offers additional services, including hand and physical therapy, industrial rehabilitation, worker’s compensation, digital imaging, outpatient surgery, and urgent orthopedic care. The TSAOG team of specialists, nurses, and therapists work collaboratively to provide a complete continuum of care for their patients.

