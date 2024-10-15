Researchers Convene in D.C. to Address a Neurological Condition Commonly Mistaken for Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s Disease

The Research Workshop on iNPH aims to advance understanding and treatment of this frequently misdiagnosed condition affecting approx. 800,000 seniors in the US

It is essential to advance research in iNPH since it is understudied and underrecognized. We've gathered over 70 experts to set research priorities that will guide future efforts for the next decade.” — Dr. Monica Chau, National Director of Research Programs

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hydrocephalus Association (HA) and the Rudi Schulte Research Institute (RSRI) proudly announce the 2024 Research Workshop on Idiopathic Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (iNPH), taking place October 15-16 at the Falls Church Marriott in Fairview Park. This pivotal event brings together leading experts in the field to advance understanding and treatment of iNPH, a condition affecting an estimated 800,000 seniors in the U.S.iNPH is frequently misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s, or simply a part of normal aging, due to its common symptoms, which include gait disturbances, urinary incontinence, and dementia. Increasing awareness among healthcare providers is crucial, as many fail to recognize iNPH, attributing its symptoms to normal aging processes.During the first day of the workshop, experts will discuss the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to refine diagnostic methods and enhance tracking of treatment effectiveness for iNPH. They will also investigate biomarkers to gain insights into the underlying causes of the condition and identify non-invasive drug targets, while discussing strategies to improve surgical outcomes and mitigate complications for patients. Day two will feature innovative discussions on leveraging lessons from other diseases to reverse brain cell damage in iNPH and exploring the role of fluid circulation systems in shaping the future of hydrocephalus research.“It is essential to advance research in iNPH since it is understudied and underrecognized,” stated Dr. Monica Chau , National Director of Research Programs at the Hydrocephalus Association. “We have convened over 70 experts and stakeholders, including neuroscientists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, patients, advocacy leaders, science writers, neuropsychologists, and representatives from government funding agencies. Together, we will establish the research priorities for iNPH over the next decade, which will be published in a scientific journal to guide future research efforts.”These cutting-edge discussions offer an exciting glimpse into the future of iNPH research, covering a wide range of topics from advanced diagnostic technologies and the integration of AI and machine learning to the exploration of biomarkers, surgical strategies, and non-invasive treatment options. As the aging population continues to grow, this workshop seeks to revolutionize the diagnosis, treatment, and overall understanding of iNPH.By bringing together leading experts, the Hydrocephalus Association is committed to accelerating breakthroughs that could significantly enhance the quality of life for individuals affected by this often-overlooked condition. The Association remains dedicated to fostering collaborations and driving progress toward better patient outcomes, ultimately paving the way for innovative solutions in iNPH care.ABOUT THE HYDROCEPHALUS ASSOCIATIONFounded in 1983 by parents of children with hydrocephalus, the Hydrocephalus Association has grown to become the nation’s largest and most widely respected organization dedicated to hydrocephalus. The Hydrocephalus Association began funding research in 2009. Since then, HA has committed over $15.5 million to research, making it the largest nonprofit, non-governmental funder of hydrocephalus research in the U.S. For more information, visit www.hydroassoc.org or call (888) 598-3789.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.