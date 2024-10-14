NDDOT hosts public input meeting for US Highway 52 project

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will host public input meetings on Monday, October 21, and Tuesday, October 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. Central Time to discuss proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 52, from Minot (approximately 2.3 miles west of Junction 79th Avenue Southeast) to Voltaire.

The meetings will be held at the Sleep Inn and Suites, Board Room, 2400 10th Street SW in Minot on October 21 and Velva Public School Gym, 101 4th St. W in Velva on October 22. There will be an open house format with a formal presentation from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

The project is studying the expansion of U.S. Highway 52 from a two-lane highway to a four-lane highway.

Representatives from the NDDOT and Ulteig will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov/public-input. The pre-recorded presentation will be published on October 21.

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments can be submitted but must be postmarked or emailed by November 21, with “Public Input Meeting – PCN 24012” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Mike Huffington at 3350 38th Ave. S, Fargo, ND 58104, or mike.huffington@ulteig.com.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.