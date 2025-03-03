Amid RTO Mandates, Virtual Vocations' 2024 Report Reveals 16% Surge in Fully Remote Job Opportunities

Throughout 2024, Virtual Vocations added over 247,000 remote job postings to its fully remote job board, which is a 16% increase in available jobs compared to 2023.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual Vocations, Inc. , a premier online job board specializing in fully remote positions, has released its 2024 Year-End Report, highlighting significant growth in remote work opportunities. Throughout the year, the company added over 247,000 fully remote job postings, marking a 16% increase from 2023. These opportunities were sourced from 12,574 unique companies, also reflecting a 16% growth compared to the previous year. On average, nearly 21,000 fully remote job postings were published to Virtual Vocations' job board each month.The 2024 Year-End Report provides a comprehensive analysis of remote hiring trends, identifying top companies and industries leading the shift toward fully remote work. This marks Virtual Vocations' 10th annual examination of the remote work landscape, offering valuable insights for jobseekers and employers alike.Laura Spawn, CEO and co-founder of Virtual Vocations, expressed enthusiasm about the company's role in facilitating remote employment:"The sustained growth in fully remote job postings throughout 2024 underscores the increasing demand for flexible work arrangements. At Virtual Vocations, we are committed to connecting jobseekers with legitimate remote opportunities, empowering professionals to achieve a harmonious work-life balance."In its 2024 review, Virtual Vocations found these companies and industries to be the best options for fully remote hiring.Top 5 Remote-Enabled Companies for Fully Remote Jobs1. VocoVision, Inc.2. UnitedHealth Group3. Ambry Genetics Corporation4. Humana Inc.5. Centene CorporationTop 5 Industries for Fully Remote Jobs1. Information Technology2. Healthcare3. Sales4. Marketing5. ManagementInformation technology (IT) remained the top industry for fully remote jobs in 2024, accounting for nearly four times more job postings than any other sector. Sales saw a remarkable 46% increase in remote job postings, while customer service and project management experienced 35% and 30% growth, respectively. As businesses continue to embrace flexible work arrangements, these sectors are expected to further expand their remote workforces.The report also highlights the success of Virtual Vocations' Employer Partner Program, which has been instrumental in expanding the range of remote job listings. Through this program, employers gain access to a vast pool of qualified candidates actively seeking remote work, while jobseekers benefit from a diverse array of opportunities across various industries.In addition to job listings, Virtual Vocations offers a wealth of resources to support remote jobseekers, including career guides, industry reports, and expert advice on navigating the remote job market. The company's dedication to providing up-to-date information and tools has solidified its position as a trusted resource in the remote work community.For more information and to access the full 2024 Year-End Report, visit Virtual Vocations' official blog ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONSFounded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than four million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.In addition to providing a database of current, hand-screened, and 100% remote job openings, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive career courses, downloadable jobseeker content, and career coaching and resume writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.

