Remote Hiring Accelerated in Q4 2024, Virtual Vocations Report Highlights Top Employers and Industries

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual Vocations, Inc. , a leading provider of vetted remote job listings and career resources, has released its Q4 2024 State of Remote Work report, revealing a 28% increase in fully remote job postings compared to Q4 2023. This surge made Q4 2024 the second-strongest quarter for remote hiring since 2022, underscoring continued growth in the virtual job market.KEY INSIGHTS FROM Q4 2024-7,200 unique companies posted fully remote jobs during the quarter.-More than 61,000 fully remote job postings were featured on Virtual Vocations’ job board in October, November, and December.-Virtual Vocations and its Employer Partner Program members contributed an average of 20,399 new remote jobs per month throughout the quarter.“The findings from our Q4 2024 report reflect not only the steady resurgence of remote job opportunities but also a growing, long-term commitment to fully remote work across industries,” said Laura Spawn, CEO of Virtual Vocations. “As more companies prioritize virtual hiring, we're dedicated to empowering jobseekers with the tools, resources, and expert guidance they need to confidently pursue remote careers and thrive in a remote-first workforce.”TOP 10 Q4 COMPANIES FOR FULLY REMOTE JOBS1. VocoVision, Inc.2. Ambry Genetics Corporation3. UnitedHealth Group4. Centene Corporation5. Bloom Insurance Agency LLC6. Coalition Technologies7. Humana Inc.8. Allstate Insurance Company9. FireHydrant, Inc.10. Progressive Casualty Insurance CompanyEach of the top 10 remote employers for Q4 2024 was also named to Virtual Vocations’ 2025 Top 100 Companies to Watch list, reinforcing their commitment to virtual hiring.TOP 10 Q4 INDUSTRIES FOR FULLY REMOTE JOBS1. Information Technology2. Healthcare3. Sales4. Marketing5. Management6. Customer Service7. Financial8. Education9. Project Management10. Human ResourcesVirtual Vocations also honored its top Employer Partners for Q4 2024—companies that exemplified dedication to remote work and consistently contributed to the virtual job market. These partners play a vital role in providing fully remote job opportunities by actively collaborating with Virtual Vocations so their job postings can reach thousands of talented remote professionals.The standout Employer Partners for the fourth quarter included:-Omni Interactions, Inc.-Working Solutions-NexRep LLC-Coalition Technologies-TTEC Holdings, Inc.-Syllo-BSG Team Ventures (Boston Consulting Group)-The Pharmacy Group-Artisan E-LearningNewcomers Syllo, a software development company, and The Pharmacy Group, a healthcare consulting company, joined the Employer Partner Program in Q4—expanding the network of 3,600+ vetted companies committed to virtual hiring and remote workforce growth.To read Virtual Vocations' complete Q4 2024 report, visit Virtual Vocations' official blog ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONSFounded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than four million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.In addition to providing a database of current, hand-screened, and 100% remote job openings, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive career courses, downloadable jobseeker content, and career coaching and resume writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.

