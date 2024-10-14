Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Oct. 14 (published October 14, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the fall program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Oct. 16, John Erb, DNR research biologist, will discuss bobcats in Minnesota, including the history of bobcats and their management in Minnesota, recent population trends, and important aspects of bobcat biology and ecology. Erb will also share preliminary results from an ongoing radiotelemetry study in northern Minnesota.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Oct. 23, Aaron Wilson, senior Farm Bill biologist with Pheasants Forever, will discuss pheasant hunting later in the pheasant season, which runs through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. Hunting pheasants as winter rolls in can be a great time to find birds congregated in predictable areas. Wilson will talk about where to find pheasants once the crops are out and the snow is flying, and how to prepare for hunting once the weather turns colder.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.