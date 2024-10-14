Plant the future: DNR State Forest Nursery is accepting orders for spring 2025 seedlings beginning Oct. 15 (published October 14, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' State Forest Nursery will begin spring 2025 seedling sales on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 9:30 a.m. With around 5 million seedlings available, landowners can reforest their property, create wildlife habitat, plant shelterbelts, or establish a woodland oasis by bulk ordering bareroot tree seedlings.

Landowners can order their seedlings using our online ordering form when sales open. The Nursery only takes orders via the online request form but if needed, staff is available to assist during work hours at 218-364-8010.

Since 1931, the State Forest Nursery has produced high-quality, healthy seedlings. This year, the Nursery is offering 19 species of native bareroot trees and shrubs. Availability is limited, so early orders are encouraged. Visit the Nursery’s seedling price list to view the inventory of native seedlings.

“Bareroot seedlings are affordable and effective for large-scale planting,” said Sarah Ebert, State Forest Nursery manager. “They’re easy to plant in bulk and ideal for reforestation projects or creating habitat for a variety of wildlife.”

New for 2025 – minimum order is 300 seedlings (previously 500 seedlings). Orders can be customized in increments of 100 seedlings per species. An acre can generally accommodate 300-700 bareroot seedlings depending on the landowner’s goals. The Nursery also offers a fruiting trees and shrubs packet that comes in 500 per packet, featuring a mix of sand cherry, red-osier dogwood, wild plum, elderberry or nannyberry, and chokecherry—ideal for creating a bird and pollinator-friendly woods.

Landowners can contact a local DNR forester for advice on selecting trees and shrubs that best match their property and management goals. Seedlings must be planted within Minnesota. The last day to order is Tuesday, March 11, 2025, but some species will sell out before then so order early.