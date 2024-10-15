JenesisDigital Partners with accessiBe to Enhance Web Accessibility for Insurance & Title Agencies

Empowering Insurance & Title Agencies with Cutting-Edge Solutions for ADA Compliance and Enhanced User Experience.

With this collaboration, we’re empowering insurance and title agencies to provide an inclusive web experience that not only complies with regulations but also improves their overall business outcomes.” — Eddie Price, President of JenesisDigital

ELON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- JenesisDigital, a leader in digital marketing for insurance and title agencies proudly announces a strategic partnership with accessiBe , the global frontrunner in web accessibility solutions. This collaboration is set to transform the digital landscape for insurance agencies by improving the accessibility of their websites, ensuring compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), and creating a seamless web experience for users with disabilities.The partnership will allow JenesisDigital to offer accessiBe’s innovative accessWidget to its clients. accessWidget is an AI-powered solution that helps people with disabilities navigate websites with ease, offering features like keyboard navigation, screen reader support, and customized user modes such as Blind User Mode. These functionalities ensure that all users can access and interact with insurance agency and tourism websites effectively.One of the primary advantages of this collaboration is the ability of insurance and title agencies to mitigate the risk of ADA-related lawsuits, as accessiBe’s technology ensures websites meet the necessary legal standards. Additionally, the partnership guarantees continuous compliance through monthly accessibility reports and performance certificates, ensuring websites adhere to the latest ADA and WCAG requirements.Beyond legal compliance, the partnership is expected to deliver significant business benefits. Accessible websites not only provide an inclusive experience but also perform better on search engines, helping insurance and tourism agencies improve their online visibility. This broader reach allows agencies to tap into an expanded audience, including the estimated 20% of the population with disabilities. Businesses that implement accessiBe’s solutions may also qualify for a $5,000 tax credit, further enhancing the value of the partnership.In a competitive digital marketplace, showcasing a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion has become increasingly important. By prioritizing web accessibility, insurance agencies can strengthen their brand reputation and build stronger connections with their customers. This commitment to inclusivity, combined with the legal and SEO benefits of an accessible website, offers a compelling return on investment for agencies looking to grow their online presence and enhance customer loyalty.“With this collaboration, we’re empowering insurance and title agencies to provide an inclusive web experience that not only complies with regulations but also improves their overall business outcomes. By integrating accessWidget, our clients can ensure their websites are accessible to all users, helping them drive traffic, mitigate legal risk, and improve customer loyalty,” said Eddie Price, President of JenesisDigital."At accessiBe, we are committed to making the web accessible for everyone. Our partnership with JenesisDigital underscores our shared dedication to enhancing digital inclusivity and ensuring that all users can experience the full benefits of online platforms. Together, we aim to create a more accessible digital landscape that empowers individuals of all abilities," said Deryck Othon, Partner Success Manager at accessiBe.The accessWidget solution is designed to stand apart from other accessibility tools, offering a complete approach to web accessibility. It features two main components: a user-friendly interface that allows for adjustments to layout and design, and an AI-powered system that handles more complex tasks like optimizing websites for screen readers and keyboard navigation. This combination provides a robust, fully compliant solution tailored to the specific needs of people with disabilities.JenesisDigital’s commitment to web accessibility extends beyond simply offering accessWidget. The company is launching a comprehensive web accessibility service to ensure that its clients’ websites meet ADA and WCAG standards. This service includes setup and installation of accessWidget, ongoing monthly maintenance to ensure compliance, and detailed monthly reports outlining any updates or adjustments needed to maintain accessibility. Additionally, clients will receive monthly performance certificates, which serve as proof of compliance and offer legal protection.This service mitigates the risks associated with legal challenges and offers long-term benefits in terms of search engine optimization and audience expansion. Accessible websites perform better on search engines, resulting in increased traffic and potential sales growth. With a simple installation process, accessWidget can be seamlessly integrated into most website platforms, ensuring that agencies can maintain compliance without needing constant developer involvement.JenesisDigital’s partnership with accessiBe marks a significant step forward in the company’s mission to provide cutting-edge solutions for the insurance and title agency industries. By prioritizing accessibility, JenesisDigital is helping their clients create more inclusive digital experiences. It also delivers tangible business benefits through improved SEO, broader audience reach, and a stronger commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.About JenesisDigitalJenesisDigital is a leading provider of digital tools and solutions for insurance and title agencies. With a focus on innovation and user experience, JenesisDigital helps agencies streamline operations and improve customer engagement through cutting-edge technology solutions. To learn more, visit jenesisdigital.com About accessiBeaccessiBe is the global leader in web accessibility, providing automated solutions for businesses of all sizes. Trusted by over 250,000 websites, accessiBe ensures compliance with international accessibility standards while creating an inclusive web experience for all users.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.