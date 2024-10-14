Attorney General Bird Improves Access to Resources that Support Crime Victims

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced that the Attorney General’s office has reformed its crime-victim compensation application, transitioning to a paperless system that improves efficiency and security and streamlines the online form.

As part of Attorney General Bird’s top-down, bottom-up audit of victim services, she held roundtables across the State with law enforcement, crime victims, victim witness coordinators and advocates, as well as local community leaders. These roundtable discussions revealed that some crime victims, including sexual-abuse victims, were struggling to use the crime-victim compensation form. The office has updated the form and the way it is processed to make it easier for victims requesting support to help get back up on their feet. The application also adds a form for families whose loved ones were murdered, which was not supported by the previous system. Existing grant funds were used to reform the application at no additional cost to taxpayers.

“As Iowa crime victims and families journey through recovery, we are working to make their lives a little bit easier by helping them with funds to get back up on their feet,” said Attorney General Bird. “We know that crime victims depend on this support for services such as counseling and to cover lost wages, and we are determined to make sure they get it.”

In May, Attorney General Bird announced the results of the office’s comprehensive audit of victim services. The office has since worked with Governor Reynolds to secure $5.5 million to continue serving crime victims in all 99 counties. Other actions include doubling pay for nurses who help sexual assault victims—their first pay raise in 20 years—and working to develop a new protective-order notification system that will notify victims before the protections against their abusers expire. Attorney General Bird remains committed to ensuring all Iowa crime victims have access to quality care, resources, and support.

