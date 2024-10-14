NC Lifespan Respite Program

The North Carolina Lifespan Respite Program is an application-based program that reimburses eligible family caregivers caring for individuals of any age for up to $750 in respite care services in a calendar year. Funding is limited, and applications are accepted only when funds are available.

Applicants must be referred to the program by a local professional organization. The professional organization (referring agency) will complete the online application on behalf of the family caregiver. The final application step is for the caregiver to provide their signature on the Caregiver Certification - either via electronic signature when email is provided or as a hard copy to be sent via mail when no email is provided in the Lifespan Respite Voucher Program application.

Approved caregivers receive an award letter authorizing their respite expenditure for up to $750. The caregivers are then able to hire any worker or respite provider they choose, if any individual they hire is not actively involved in the hands-on/direct care of the care recipient; does not live in the same home as the care recipient; does not have Power of Attorney or guardianship; and is at least 18 years old. Caregivers can use these funds for adult day care, overnight respite in a facility or their own home, a licensed home care agency, a private individual caregiver of their choice, or a variety of other options which let them determine when and where respite is provided and who provides it.

Lifespan Respite Voucher funds may not be used to supplant other respite funding or to pay for respite services already being received. Voucher funding may extend current respite services, but the respite services purchased with voucher dollars must go above and beyond what is currently being received. Voucher funding must be used to provide services that allow caregivers to take a break from caregiving duties. Vouchers are NOT intended to be used to provide care so that the caregiver can go to work or to purchase housecleaning or yard work services.

Eligibility

Caregiver must be at least 18 years old and a North Carolina resident.

Caregiver must be providing unpaid care for an individual of any age.

Neither caregiver nor care recipient can be receiving ongoing, publicly funded in-home services or other respite care, including adult day care services. Those who are on waiting lists for these services are eligible for Lifespan Respite Vouchers.

Priority is given to: Caregivers with the greatest economic need. Caregivers who provide direct care for their loved one. Caregivers who have not received a publicly-funded respite break within 3 months of submission of application. (Applications not meeting this criterion will be considered if there are emergency or extenuating circumstances.)

Applicants must be able to use voucher funds within 90 days.

