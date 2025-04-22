Assistive Technology Program Presents Resource Fair in Western NC

North Carolina’s Assistive Technology Program (NCATP) presented at an Assistive Technology (AT) Resource Fair in Webster on April 11, hosted by Southwestern Community College (SCC). Gov. Stein has declared that April is Assistive Technology Awareness Month.

NCATP hosts AT resource fairs annually so that people can try out assistive technology tools and devices that support active living. The fairs also give attendees the opportunity to learn about local resources that include recreation and leisure opportunities while meeting new people who share their interests and passions.

“This was the first time we’ve been able to present an AT resource fair this far west,” said Tammy Koger, Director, NC Assistive Technology Program. “We’ve been wanting to do something out here for a long time.”

The fair’s theme was “Living Without Limits,” and more than 100 people attended. They were able to get information from 23 exhibitors while trying out accessible equipment designed to allow people with disabilities, seniors and individuals facing medical limitations to participate in a wide range of activities.

From the accessible mountain biking options offered by Catalyst Sports to the rugged wheeled chairs and supports presented by Waypoint Adventure, which are designed to allow people with mobility issues to access rocky trails and hiking paths, the exhibitors were dedicated to opening avenues that have long been inaccessible to people with disabilities.

“All of the exhibitors are excited and grateful that we’re here,” Koger said. “We were able to present this fair because of our partnership with Ann Walls, the director of SCC’s Occupational Therapy Assistant program – she and SCC allowed us to use their space and helped promote the event to their students and partners.”

Last year, NCATP served more than 7,000 North Carolinians, and they intend to serve even more this year at their nine locations throughout the state. The NCATP is also hosting two major upcoming public events:

On May 16 an Assistive Technology Resource Fair will be held in Goldsboro at WorkSource East at 902 Corporate Dr. in Goldsboro. Attendees should register in advance at the 2025 AT Pop Up Resource Fair: Living Without Limits Online Registration. The annual Assistive Technology Expo will be held on Oct. 2 at the McKimmon Conference and Training Center at 1101 Gorman St., in Raleigh. Registration for that event will be announced at a later date.