NCDHHS Celebrates Lab Week with NC SciFest 2025

As part of Medical Laboratory Professionals Week, NCDHHS' State Laboratory of Public Health hosted dozens of K-12 students for a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fair on April 22. This free, interactive event invited budding scientists of all ages to explore the lab as part of the annual NC Science Festival, known as SciFest, sponsored by RTI International.

Visitors joined NCDHHS' Division of Public Health teams from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the State Laboratory of Public Health for hands-on activities showcasing the exciting work occurring every day. Six Wake County high schools attended the event as a scientific field trip. The annual SciFest event aims to encourage students to pursue science education and related jobs in the future.

"Science happens every day, everywhere and is open to everyone,” said Dr. Scott Shone, Director of the State Laboratory of Public Health. “We enjoy showcasing all that our public health teams do to protect the health and safety of North Carolinians so future generations get excited about pursuing these careers.”

Participants could try their hand at forensics, meet and greet scientists, identify microscopic organisms and perform experiments. A fan favorite was the “elephant toothpaste,” a messy experiment that creates a large, foamy explosion by combining hydrogen peroxide and dish soap with a catalyst like potassium iodide.

Participants learned about proper protective equipment usage, how to use pipettes and more. Public health staff were able to answer questions about their daily activities and share more about the importance of science, technology and math in their work as well as what they loved about their jobs.

See photos of the event on the SciFest 2025 album.